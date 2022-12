Clemson women top Charlotte 79-54

Amari Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn combined for 43 of Clemson’s 79 points to lead the Tigers to a 79-54 victory over the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. The win moves the Tigers to 7-3 on the year and extends their winning streak to four games, while the loss drops Charlotte to 4-6.