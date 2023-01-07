COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Coppin State 85, SC State 73

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Sessoms had 26 points in Coppin State's 85-73 win against South Carolina State on Saturday night.

Sessoms added seven steals for the Eagles (6-12, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mike Hood added 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Nendah Tarke was 5-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Lesown Hallums led the way for the Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1) with 17 points. Rakeim Gary added 15 points, five assists and three steals for South Carolina State. Raquan Brown also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs' game at Coppin State was postponed.

Both teams next play Monday. Coppin State hosts North Carolina Central while South Carolina State visits Morgan State.

Other local scores

Claflin 77, Bowie State 75

Bowie State (W) 63, Claflin 53

Tennessee 85, South Carolina 42

COLUMBIA AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua had a much more satisfying experience at South Carolina than a year ago.

The Tennessee forward hurt his left ankle here in 2022 and missed the rest of the season. This time, Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting Saturday to lead the eighth-ranked Vols to an 85-42 blowout win over the Gamecocks.

"I'm not coming back here," Nkamhoua said with a grin. "Last year was not the best experience for me here and this year it was a way better go at it. Luckily, I'm a senior and I don't need to come back here."

The Vols (13-2) started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four seasons and showed the depth and talent to think that streak in the rugged league could continue.

Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, led Tennessee with 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Nkamhoua, who went 5 for 5 for 10 points in an 83-57 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday, continued his run of perfection against the Gamecocks.

He was a major part in the Vols' quick start, scoring seven points the first 10 minutes. Tennessee built a 24-7 lead on the way to its ninth victory in the past 10 games with South Carolina (7-8, 0-2), which lost an SEC game by the worst margin in its history.

Nkamhoua had only one rebound combined the previous two games and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes challenged him to get more active on the boards.

"When he plays well is when he truly gets locked in to thinking about anything other than scoring," Barnes said. "I know he wants to be a complete player. He knows, our post players know, they have a job to do."

Tennessee took advantage of South Carolina's defensive lapses to build a 43-21 lead at the break.

Nkamhoua hit all five of his shots and the Vols shot 60.7% (17 of 28) in the opening half.

Tennessee was in such command that Barnes called a timeout — the Vols led 40-21 — with 15.5 seconds before halftime to practice a late-game situation. It worked perfectly as the Vols worked the ball around to Santiago Vescovi, who drained an uncontested 3-pointer as the clock ran out.

First-year South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said his team competed hard in losing in overtime at Vanderbilt on Tuesday but had no response for Tennessee's early burst.

"Boom, it's on you and next thing you know, Mike Tyson came out and hit you in the liver," he said. "You're gasping for air and how do you respond to that. We did not respond well at all."

Jonas Aidoo had 15 points, while Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 apiece for the Vols, who shot better than 50% for the third time in the past four games.

Meechie Johnson had 19 points for South Carolina.

Tennessee: The Vols have the deep, skilled roster necessary to win championships. The trick for Barnes will be keeping them engaged in the grind the next two months before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments take off.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks spent too much time in this one shooting from way outside — with predictable results for a team ranked last in SEC shooting. South Carolina went just 2 of its first 20 3s and finished 4 of 26 from long distance.

Five-star freshman Gregory "GG" Jackson II was South Carolina's leading scorer this season at nearly 17 points a game and had scored in double figures his first 14 games in college until this one, when was held to zero points by Tennessee's stifling defense. The 6-9 Jackson missed all four of his 3-pointer attempts and had just one rebound, also be far the fewest of his college career.

Tennessee is home Tuesday to face Vanderbilt.

South Carolina plays at Kentucky on Tuesday.

Clemson 75, Pitt 74

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight and are off to their best start since 1996-97, are the last unbeaten team in the conference. The Panthers (11-5, 4-1) were trying for their first 5-0 start since joining the ACC in 2013. They did it five times in the Big East.

Brevin Galloway hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 43-42 lead with 17:36 left to play. Neither team got any separation until Greg Elliot hit a 3-pointer and Jamarius Burton made four straight free throws to give the Panthers a 67-59 lead with 5:35 to go.

Hall answered with a three-point play and Hunter followed with a 3-pointer and a jumper to pull the Tigers even at 69 with 2:21 remaining. Galloway hit a jumper to give Clemson the lead, Burton and Hunter traded baskets and the Tigers led 73-71 with 45 seconds left.

Pitt had two shots to tie it before Blake Hinson was whistled for a foul. Tyson made both ends of a 1-and-1 to give the Tigers a two-possession lead with nine seconds remaining. Nike Sibande sank a 3-pointer with a second left for the Panthers.

Hall's layup with 7:16 remaining in the first half gave Clemson a 27-17 lead. Nelly Cummings sank a 3-pointer to pull Pitt even at 33 with 2:36 remaining and Nate Santos buried a jumper at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 40-38 lead at halftime.

Tyson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson, while Hall totaled 11 points and 10 boards. Galloway scored 12.

Burton paced Pittsburgh with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hinson had 14 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Elliott scored 11.

Clemson: The Tigers return home to host Louisville on Wednesday and No. 16 Duke on Saturday.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers travel to play Duke on Wednesday and Georgia Tech on Saturday.