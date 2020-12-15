COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CHARLOTTE – Due to growing concerns related to COVID-19, the Board of Directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced Tuesday that it has voted to cancel the men’s and women’s basketball seasons which were set to begin for Claflin University and other member programs on January 9, to include the 2021 CIAA Basketball Tournament.
The board also voted to cancel the women’s volleyball season, which had been moved to the spring from the normal fall schedule.
"Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to challenge the conference's ability to see a clear path to move forward collectively," said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. The impact to health and wellness, community concerns, as well as the economic ramifications are real.”
A decision on spring seasons and championships will be provided later as the conference and its membership continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape while following current federal, state, local, NCAA, and campus guidelines.
In lieu of games being cancelled and no in-person events, the CIAA still plans to engage alumni, students, and fans during what is traditionally tournament week, in the last week of February, through a virtual experience.
Hokies hand Clemson men first loss
BLACKSBURG,Va. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60 on Tuesday.
Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Alleyne’s two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining pushed the Hokies’ lead to 64-60, and after Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes missed a 3-pointer, the Tigers fouled Hunter Cattoor, who hit two free throws with a second left to seal it for the Hokies.
Cattoor finished with 11 points for Virginia Tech.
Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with a game-high 18 points. He hit five 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: The Tigers struggled to run their offense against the Hokies, and they settled for a lot of tough shots – part of the reason why they shot 38%, which marked their second-worst percentage of the season. They know how to defend, but will need to find more consistency on offense to continue to rank among the nation’s better squads.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers’ first visit in the top 25 in more than two years probably will last only a week after losing to the unranked Hokies.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Hosts Morehead State on Tuesday. Virginia Tech: Hosts Coppin State on Saturday.
Clemson-Carolina hoops postponed
Due to the positive COVID-19 tests within the South Carolina men's basketball program, Saturday's scheduled contest vs. Clemson is being postponed with the potential of rescheduling for a future date to be determined.
South Carolina's next scheduled contest is a home matchup vs. South Carolina State on Dec. 23. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Liberty 82, South Carolina State 52
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Chris Parker had 11 points, 8 assists to lead the Liberty Flames (6-3 record) in an 82-52 home non-conference men's basketball win against South Carolina State on Tuesday.
The visiting Bulldogs (0-8 record) were led by Brandynn Manning with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
SC State will be back in the Palmetto State to play at Presbyterian College in Greenwood on Friday at 6 p.m.
Mercer 77, South Carolina State 27
MACON, Ga. – The Mercer Lady Bears took a 50-point home non-conference win against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Mercer (5-3 record) was paced by Jaron Dougherty with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals.
SC State (1-6 record) was led by Heniaya Moton with 10 points, 2 rebounds and a steal.
The Lady Bulldogs will play at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!