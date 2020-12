COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Alleyne’s two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining pushed the Hokies’ lead to 64-60, and after Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes missed a 3-pointer, the Tigers fouled Hunter Cattoor, who hit two free throws with a second left to seal it for the Hokies.

Cattoor finished with 11 points for Virginia Tech.

Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with a game-high 18 points. He hit five 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers struggled to run their offense against the Hokies, and they settled for a lot of tough shots – part of the reason why they shot 38%, which marked their second-worst percentage of the season. They know how to defend, but will need to find more consistency on offense to continue to rank among the nation’s better squads.

POLL IMPLICATIONS