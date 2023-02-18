UMES 78, SC State 62

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 21 points to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore to a 78-62 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Pollard also had seven assists for the Hawks (15-10, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Donchevell Nugent finished with 13 points and three steals. Chace Davis scored 12.

Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs (5-21, 2-8) with 18 points and three steals. Raquan Brown added 11 points and Jordan Simpson scored nine.

South Carolina State travels to play Delaware State Monday.

UMES 76, SC State (W) 34

South Carolina State shot just over 22-percent from the field and were 14-percent from behind the three-point line in a 76-34 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs managed just 12 points in the second half. SC State turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 24 points for the Lady Hawks.

Mekayla Lumpkin and Nadia Reese each had seven points to lead SC State.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-21, 2-7 in MEAC play) are at Delaware State Monday.

Claflin (M) 75, Johnson C. Smith 67

Claflin finished the regular season with a 75-67 victory over Johnson C. Smith Saturday in Charlotte.

Allen Hatchett led the Panthers with 24 points. Bryson Dennis had 13 points and Jailen Williams had 11 points in the victory.

Claflin finishes the season 19-6 and 10-6 in CIAA play. The Panthers will take part in the CIAA basketball tournament beginning Tuesday.

Johnson C. Smith 75, Claflin (W) 41

Nya Morris had 14 points to lead the Lady Panthers, but Claflin dropped its season finale to Johnson C. Smith 75-41 in Charlotte Saturday.

The Lady Panthers finish the regular season 12-12 and 5-10 in CIAA play. Claflin will take part in the CIAA basketball tournament beginning next week.

South Carolina 82, LSU 73

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Meechie Johnson and Gregory Jackson II each scored 20 points and South Carolina led the entirety for an 82-73 win over LSU on Saturday.

South Carolina picked up its second road win in its last three games after knocking off Ole Miss 64-61 last week. Each of the Gamecocks’ three Southeastern Conference wins have come on the road.

Jacobi Wright got South Carolina off to a strong start, knocking down 4 of 5 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first half to score 12 points for a 36-31 halftime lead. The Gamecocks made 15 of 32 3-point attempts and were 25 of 54 from the field with 20 assists.

Johnson made 5 of 9 from long range and collected six assists to lead South Carolina (10-17, 3-11). Jackson made 4 of 10 from distance and grabbed eight rebounds. Wright finished 5 of 9 from distance with a career-high 18 points and Hayden Brown went 7-for-7 from the line to score 16 points and gathered seven rebounds. The Gamecocks were 17 of 18 from the line.

Cam Hayes scored 25 points, collected eight rebounds and four assists for LSU (12-15, 1-13). KJ Williams had 14 points and six boards and Derek Fountain scored 13. The Tigers shot 41.9% from the field, hitting 26 of 62. The Tigers suffered at the foul line making just 14 of 26.

South Carolina hosts No. 1 Alabama Wednesday before traveling to face No. 10 Tennessee Saturday.

Louisville 83, Clemson 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — El Ellis scored 28 points earned its second win in Atlantic Coast Conference play by upsetting Clemson 83-73 on Saturday night.

The Cardinals entered the game with momentum after throwing a major scare in No. 7 Virginia before falling, 61-58, and on the night the school feted the 2012-13 Louisville national championship team they rose up and knocked Clemson out of a third-place tie in the conference standings.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfeld gave Louisville the lead with a pair of free throws with 1:34 left in the first half, Ellis padded it with two more from the line and Kamari Lands hit a jumper to send the Cardinals into intermission with a 39-36 lead.

Clemson took a brief lead early in the second half on a Hunter Tyson layup, but Louisville went on a 9-0 run to lead 52-44 with 15 minutes to play and flirted with an 10-point lead for much of the rest of the way.

Tyson knocked down a 3 to pull Clemson within four, 68-64, but Mike James hit a jumper and Huntley-Hatfield dunked to make it 74-66 going into the final minute of play. Tyson drilled an open 3 to get within five, 74-69, and Louisville turned the ball over on the inbounds pass with 46 seconds left.

The Tigers found Chauncey Wiggins with the inbounds pass but JJ Traynor blocked the shot and the Cardinals gathered the loose ball. Ellis hit 5 of 6 from the line and added an uncontested dunk with a second left to set the final margin.

Traynor had a career-high 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Louisville (4-23, 2-14). James finished with 13 points.

PJ Hall led Clemson (19-8, 11-5) with 28 points and eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway and Chase Hunter scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Tyson added another 12.

Clemson returns home and plays host to Syracuse Wednesday.