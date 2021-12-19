 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

  • 0

Troy 94, S.C. State 51

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Behind double figure performances from Amber LeggettJhileiya DunlapZa'Nautica Downs and Gabbi Cartagena, the Troy Women's Basketball team routed South Carolina State, 94-51, Sunday in Humphrey Coliseum.

 

Amber Leggett led the Trojans (8-5) to their second win in Mississippi State MTE, pacing the way with 19 points.

 

For the Bulldogs (0-12), Nicole Gwynn led the way with 16 points and six rebounds.

People are also reading…

Monday games

SC State (W) at Mississippi State, 2:30

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Claflin at Virginia State, 7:30 p.m.

Claflin (W) at Virginia State, 5:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News