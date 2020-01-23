Clemson women fall
to Miami in ACC play
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Clemson Tigers women's basketball team fell to the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday. The ACC battle saw Clemson put together a gallant come-from-behind effort in the fourth quarter. However, the Hurricanes weathered the storm at the Watsco Center and prevailed 68-64 in the first of two scheduled meetings between Clemson and Miami this season.
From the floor, the Tigers (7-12, 3-5) shot 39 percent while the Hurricanes (11-8, 3-5) were 39.3 percent on field goal attempts.
Playing on her 19th birthday, Clemson's Hannah Hank finished tied with Kendall Spray as the leading scorer for the Tigers on the evening, as she tallied 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 shooting at the free throw line. Hank also pulled down seven rebounds.
Clemson will remain on the road for its next matchup at Virginia Tech (13-4, 3-3) inside Cassel Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.
Houser gets double-double
in Coker win over Newberry
Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinette standout Erin Houser delivered a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Coker College take a 62-50 home win against Newberry College on Wednesday night.
Through 15 games, Houser leads the 5-10 Lady Cobras, averaging 10.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
Houser's former O-W teammate and current Coker teammate Shay Jackson is averaging 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Houser and Jackson are both seniors on Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA All-Star Shannon Johnson's team.
UConn wins in renewed
series with Lady Vols
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and No. 3 UConn used a dominant third quarter to beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 60-45 on Thursday night — the first matchup in 13 years between the teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade.
Trailing by three at the half, the Huskies (17-1) scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter, taking a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield's 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period. UConn led by 11 after three and Tennessee could get no closer in the fourth quarter.
Rennia Davis scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vols (15-4).
Thursday night provided a little bit of nostalgia for those who remembered how these two teams carried women's basketball for over a decade since their first historic meeting in 1995 that was a 1 vs 2 showdown. They played 22 times over a 12-year span, with each one being a circle-the-calendar game whether it was in Tennessee, Connecticut or the NCAA Tournament.
The series ended after the 2007 season when then-Tennessee coach Pat Summitt called it off. She died in 2016 at age 64 of Alzheimer's disease.
Former Tennessee coach Holly Warlick, a longtime assistant of Summitt's who helped set up Thursday's game, told The AP that the reason she agreed to restart the series was because it will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. The two teams will play in Knoxville next season.
MISCUES: Tennessee committed 27 turnovers on the game, one short of their season worst, which was 28 against Notre Dame — a game the Lady Vols won.
HISTORY: The Huskies won 13 of the first 22 meetings, including going 4-0 in the national championship game. Tennessee won the previous three meetings in the series before Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.