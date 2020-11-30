COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson women top 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earning a hard-fought win in their first road game of the season, the Clemson Tigers women's basketball team defeated the Charlotte 49ers at Halton Arena on Monday afternoon.

Charlotte led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but Clemson fought back and went on to lead by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter. The 49ers did not go away quietly, but the Tigers were able to come away with an 80-73 victory.

Shooting 50.0 percent from the field, Clemson (3-0) knocked down 30-of-60 field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers. The Tigers also won the rebounding margin 38-34. In a matchup that featured 11 ties and nine lead changes, the 49ers (0-2) actually led for the majority of the game. But the Tigers, who forced 19 turnovers, made enough big plays in the second half to secure the win. Clemson tallied 30 points in the paint and 20 points in the fast break and also amassed 19 points off turnovers.