COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson women top 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earning a hard-fought win in their first road game of the season, the Clemson Tigers women's basketball team defeated the Charlotte 49ers at Halton Arena on Monday afternoon.
Charlotte led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but Clemson fought back and went on to lead by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter. The 49ers did not go away quietly, but the Tigers were able to come away with an 80-73 victory.
Shooting 50.0 percent from the field, Clemson (3-0) knocked down 30-of-60 field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers. The Tigers also won the rebounding margin 38-34. In a matchup that featured 11 ties and nine lead changes, the 49ers (0-2) actually led for the majority of the game. But the Tigers, who forced 19 turnovers, made enough big plays in the second half to secure the win. Clemson tallied 30 points in the paint and 20 points in the fast break and also amassed 19 points off turnovers.
Delicia Washington manned the charge for the Tigers, finishing with an impressive stat line of 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Washington, the game's leading scorer, went 11-for-17 on shot attempts. Kendall Spray, who came up clutch late in the action, scored 15 points and sank three shots from beyond the arc. She also recorded four rebounds and three assists. Tylar Bennett chipped in 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and tied with Washington for the team lead in rebounding after pulling down eight boards. Octavia Jett-Wilson led Charlotte with 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers will take part in another weekday afternoon contest on Wednesday. Returning home to Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson will host the Mercer Bears (1-1) at noon.
Bulldog teams back in action Wednesday
Both South Carolina State basketball teams return to action Wednesday against non-conference opponents. The SC State women (0-1) will host Winthrop (0-1) in a 2 p.m. start at S-H-M Memorial Center, while the Bulldogs (0-2) will travel to Clemson (2-0) for a contest set to begin at 6 p.m.
Coach Audra Smith’s Lady Bulldogs are seeking their first win of the season against visiting Winthrop after dropping the season opener 88-56 at Coastal Carolina last Saturday. The Eagles are also winless after losing 65-50 at Wofford in their season opener Nov. 25.
The Lady Bulldogs will also be in action Thursday, traveling to Chapel Hill, NC for a matchup with ACC power North Carolina at 6 p.m.
Coach Murray Garvin and his Bulldogs, 0-2, will also be looking to get into the win column against the Tigers after dropping their first two outings 81-61 at home to Appalachian State and 101-78 at Bowling Green. The SC State men will continue their schedule Saturday, at UNC- Asheville in a 2 p.m. contest.
Clemson is undefeated in two outings with both wins coming in the recent Space Coast Challenge at Melbourne, FL – 53-42 over Mississippi State and 81-70 against Purdue.
Zags, Bears remain atop men's poll
The first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season remained steady at the top.
The rest, predictably, was filled with change as teams exceeded or failed to live up to preseason expectations.
Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. 1-2 in the poll released Monday. The Zags received 57 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel and the Bears had six first-place votes. They were the only two teams to hold their places from the preseason poll.
Gonzaga kept the top spot by a commanding margin with impressive wins in Fort Myers, Florida. The Zags (2-0) rolled over Kansas 102-90 and crushed Auburn 90-67 the next day.
Baylor was forced to drop out of the “Bubbleville” tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, after coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears (2-0) adjusted their schedule and had no trouble playing under assistant coach Jerome Tang, routing Louisiana-Lafayette and Washington.
Villanova fell nine places to No. 12 after losing to Virginia Tech, which moved into the poll at No. 16. Virginia also took a big tumble after losing to San Francisco, dropping 11 spots to No. 15.
The two losses allowed Iowa to move up two spots to No. 3, with Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five. The Illini are in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 2004-05.
Jayhawks break record
Kansas dropped a spot to No. 7 after the loss to Gonzaga. The Jayhawks still managed to move atop the all-time consecutive polls list.
Kansas was ranked for the 222nd week, breaking the record set by UCLA from 1966-80.
No. 6 Duke has the second-longest active poll streak at 85 straight weeks.
Hawkeyes climb
Iowa has its highest ranking since the 2015-16 team reached No. 3.
Luka Garza had a lot to do with it.
The preseason All-American kicked off his senior season with 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over North Carolina Central, then scored 41 points on 14-of-15 shooting in a rout over Southern.
Hokies move in
Virginia Tech was picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll.
The Hokies may be better than expected, based on their opening week.
Virginia Tech (3-0) opened the season with an easy win over Radford, then pulled off an upset by knocking off then-No. 3 Villanova in overtime in Bubbleville. The Hokies closed out their week with an 18-point victory over South Florida after their game against Temple was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Rising/falling
Virginia and Villanova had two of the biggest drops in the opening regular-season poll, but there was plenty of other movement.
Houston climbed seven spots from No. 17 after knocking off No. 17 Texas Tech, which dropped three spots from last week.
No. 8 Michigan State climbed five spots after beating Notre Dame and Eastern Michigan.
No. 20 Kentucky fell 10 spots after losing at home to Richmond. The win was the Spiders’ first on the road against a top-10 team and helped them enter the poll at No. 19.
No. 25 Arizona State also fell seven spots following two wins and a loss to Villanova.
