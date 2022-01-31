COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Late tip-in lifts SC State over Howard

Deaquan Edwards got a tip-in with just under 13 seconds to play to lift South Carolina State to a 58-55 win over Howard Monday.

SC State picked up its first home conference win after rallying from an eight point deficit mid-way through the second half. Omar Croskey led the Bulldogs with 16 points and added three rebounds.

Williams finished with a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbling 11 rebounds. Jemal Davis 13 points and six rebounds while TJ Madlock added five points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Foster led Howard with 13 points.

South Carolina State improves to 11-11 overall and 3-3 in MEAC play. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face North Carolina Central at home Monday, Feb. 7.

Fourth quarter dooms Lady Bulldogs

Howard outscored South Carolina State 25-8 in the fourth quarter and defeated the Lady Bulldogs 67-59 Monday night in Orangeburg.

SC State built a nine-point lead after three quarters, but were held scoreless over the last four minutes of the game to fall to 3-2 in MEAC play.

Jayah Hicks led SC State with 13 points while Nadia Reese had 11 points. Briauna Thompson had five points, four blocks and 10 rebounds.

Destiny Howell led the Lady Bison with 16 points while Anzhane' Hutton recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Brooklyn Fort-Davis added nine points and 12 rebounds.

Howard improves to 10-7, 4-1 in the MEAC. South Carolina State drops to 3-16 overall and are scheduled to host Coppin State Saturday in Orangeburg.

St. Augustine's (G) 75, Claflin 69

St. Augustine's 67, Claflin 61

Tuesday games

South Carolina at Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

