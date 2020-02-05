Ole Miss handles
Gamecocks 84-70
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Kermit Davis convinced his team to begin a brand new season with a win Wednesday night and it worked convincingly.
Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points as Mississippi defeated South Carolina 84-70, snapping a three-game winning streak by the Gamecocks and earning the 500th career victory for Davis.
“I told them to forget everything, look straight ahead and win February, starting now," Davis said.
Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points respectively as Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) never trailed.
The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining.
South Carolina (13-9, 5-4) was led by Jermaine Cousinard's career-high 28 points. Maik Kotsar added 19 points with a team-high eight rebounds.
“We weren't good. But give Ole Miss a lot of credit," South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “Tyree led his team like a senior guard is supposed to do."
Ole Miss shot 27 of 57 (47.4%) from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line. The Rebels out rebounded South Carolina 39-29, as Sy had a team-high eight rebounds.
South Carolina was 23 of 56 (41%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30%) from the 3-point line, highlighted by Cousinard with 8 of 18 from the field, including three 3s.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: The Gamecocks did not play like a team that had won five of the last six games. Lawson, the leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, had a tough night.
Lawson was 1 of 6 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Rebels built an 11-point halftime lead that was never seriously threatened in the second half.
“That's not the way we have played the last four games," Martin said.
“We've had a lifeless approach to practice lately. Our practice attitude will have to change if we are going to give ourselves a chance to play better."
Hinson did not score in 24 minutes in his previous start at LSU, but had a strong bounce-back performance that included 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot an a steal.
CAREER MILESTONE
The win was No. 500 for Kermit Davis, in a 25-year career that includes Coach of the Year honors in four different conferences. Davis won 332 games during a 16-year stint at Middle Tennessee State.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.
Ole Miss: Hosts Florida on Saturday.
Key's 3s push
UVA past Tigers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Key always does plenty of the little things for Virginia — like setting screens, rebounding and playing stout defense — that help the Cavaliers have success.
He did the big things, too, Wednesday night, hitting two critical 3-pointers in the final 5 minutes as the Cavaliers beat Clemson for the 10th consecutive time, 51-44.
Key's first 3-pointer came shortly after the Cavaliers went nearly 5 1/2 minutes without a point, seeing an 11-point lead whittled to 36-34. The next made it 45-39 with 51 seconds remaining.
“Just trying to do whatever I can do to help the team win,” the second-year transfer said. "The shot felt great tonight so I was just going with that.”
With Virginia flailing on offense, Key saved the day. After having surgery on his left wrist earlier in the season, he's been playing with progressively smaller casts on the hand as the injury heals, and said his comfort level is allowing more confidence. Making the big shots only enhanced that feeling, he said.
It came at just the right time for the Cavaliers, who have now won three straight after losing four times in a five-game span.
Key finished with 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for Virginia (15-6, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jay Huff had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Aamir Simms scored 16 points for the Tigers (11-11, 5-7). Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, bringing a hush over John Paul Jones Arena, but Key answered each time. He was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc in the game after having made just 8 of 45 attempts in his first 17 games.
“I think he's just an older player that saw that his team needed him to play and played well. He took it upon himself to make big shots and that's what good older players do,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said.
The Cavaliers, who lead the nation in scoring defense — allowing just 50.7 points per game — won for the eighth time this season when scoring 60 points or fewer and held their 11th opponent below 50.
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: The Tigers have been somewhat like Virginia in their offensive difficulties. In games where they fail to score 70 points, they were 2-10 coming into the game against the nation's stingiest defense. In losses, they've failed to reach 60 points six times, with lows of 45 (Yale) and 44 twice (Wake Forest, Virginia). They shot 32.7% (17 of 52) and were 6 of 28 (21.4%) on 3-pointers.
Virginia: The Cavaliers' very deliberate approach on offense at times seems to have the same effect on them as a baseball pitcher who works very slowly has on his defense, causing concentration issues or sluggishness.
UP NEXT
The Tigers return home to face Notre Dame on Sunday night.
Virginia travels to No. 5 Louisville for a Saturday afternoon contest.
Panthers fall
to Virginia State
Virginia State University defeated Claflin University for second time this season with an 87-81 non-conference win at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on Wednesday night.
Claflin fell to 11-13 this season. The loss is just the third at home for the Panthers in 11 games.
Claflin will conclude its three-game homestand Saturday against Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division foe Johnson C. Smith University. Saturday’s game will be aired live on Aspire TV.
Letrell West came off the bench to lead three Panthers in scoring with 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor that included three of Claflin’s eight three-pointers. West increased his team-leading three-point total to 52 for the season.
Brandon Davis and Devin Smith joined West in double-figures for Claflin with 16 points apiece.
Donnell Frayer, Jr. and Rodney Prichard had eight points each for the Panthers, while Cornellius Reynolds was the top rebounder with 10.
Virginia State, now 16-7, was led in scoring by Armond Griebe with 19 points followed by Walter Williams and Lual Daniel Rahama with 13 points each.
The contest was tied seven times with six lead changes as Virginia State outscored Claflin 51-43 in the second half.
The Panthers were able to stay within striking distance of Virginia State thanks to their bench which accounted for 45 points.
The Panthers shot 43.9 percent (25-for-57) from the field. At the free throw line, the Panthers hit 23 of 32 shots.
Virginia State holds
off late Claflin run
Virginia State University withstood a later fourth-quarter surge by Claflin University in defeating the Lady Panthers 67-62 at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on Wednesday.
The non-conference loss dropped Claflin's season record to 1-20 heading into Saturday's home game versus Johnson C. Smith University in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division matchup. The contest will wrap up a three-game homestand for the Lady Panthers.
Dionna Long of Claflin led all scorers on Wednesday with 19 points, including three 3-point baskets. Shakarri Mack and Joice Beda Thomas came off the bench to chip in 12 points each for the Lady Panthers. Mack also pulled down nine rebounds.
Virginia State, now 9-15 this season, was led by Yazmen Hannah with 16 points and Natalia Leaks at 14 points.
For the second time this season, Claflin came up short to Virginia State. Like the first meeting at Virginia State, the Lady Panthers were outscored in the first half, but made the contest close with a strong offensive showing in the second half.
This time around, Claflin trailed 39-26 after two quarters of play, shooting a combined 32.2-percent (10-for-31) from the field during that period.
Things changed in the third quarter as Virginia State just barely outscored Claflin at 11-10 to lead 50-36.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers found their shooting range, outscoring Virginia State 26-17. In the quarter, Claflin pulled within 55-52 with 4:48 left on a three-pointer from Long. The basket capped off a 16-5 Lady Panther run.
Claflin made a last move as a Beda Thomas' tip-in with two minutes remaining, pulled the home team within a bucket at 59-57. That was as close as the Lady Panthers got, as Virginia State scored eight of the final 13 points.
Claflin shot 30.8-percent (20-for-65) for the game. The Lady Panthers hit five 3-pointers in the game and connected on 17-of-25 from the free throw line.
