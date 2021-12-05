COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Leveque leads balanced South Carolina past Georgetown 80-65

COLUMBIA (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 14 points, nine South Carolina players scored and the balanced Gamecocks defeated Georgetown 80-65 on Sunday.

Leveque made 6 of 8 shots for the Gamecocks (6-2), who improved to 5-0 at home. Keyshawn Bryant and James Reese V each added 11 points with Bryant also having a team-leading eight rebounds.

Reese scored all five of his second-half points in the last 5:14. He hit a 3-pointer then stole the ball from Georgetown's Donald Carey and fed to Jacobi Wright for a fastbreak layup that pushed South Carolina's lead to 15, 70-55, with 4:48 to play.

Carey led the Hoyas (3-4) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Aminu Mohammed added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dante Harris scored 13 with six assists.

Georgetown shot 22% in the first half as South Carolina led 36-27 at the break. The Hoyas were able to get as close as six points several times in the second half until Leveque made three straight baskets, including a one-handed dunk at the 7:56 mark.

Georgetown entertains UMBC on Wednesday. South Carolina breaks for a week for finals, resuming basketball Sunday, Dec. 12 at the No Room for Racism Classic, an eight-team event at Rock Hill, S.C.

Late Clemson run downs Blue Hose

CLEMSON – Clemson used an 8-0 run in the final few minutes to down the Presbyterian College women's basketball team, 48-42, on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum. Fifth-year senior Jade Compton led the Blue Hose with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Nyah Willis chipped in with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Clemson jumped out to an early 10-6 lead as the hosts took advantage of four early Blue Hose turnovers and converted into six points in the opening five minutes. The Blue Hose cut the lead to four, 12-8 with 4:20 before the Tigers opened it back up to an eight-point lead at 16-8 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Blue Hose cut it down to four with baskets from Paige Kindseth and Jade Compton over the first four minutes. Clemson pushed it back to a 10-point lead at 22-12 behind a 6-0 run. PC cut it back to seven at the end of the half to make it 22-15 at the break.

The Blue Hose began the second half with a 6-0 spurt to cut the Tigers lead to one, 22-21 with 7:18 to play in the third quarter. Clemson responded with a 14-2 run to get out in front by 13, 36-23 with 3:15 to play. The Blue Hose cut into that advantage for the hosts with a 6-2 burst on jumpers from Georgia Stockton, Jade Compton, and Jasmine Stevens to send us to the fourth with a 38-29 lead for the host Tigers.

PC began the fourth on a 10-0 run to take a 39-38 lead over the Tigers with 4:49 to play in regulation. After a Clemson layup, Compton connected on a three to give PC the 42-40 edge but the Tigers wouldn't allow PC to score again on Sunday scoring the contests final eight points en route to the 48-42 victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0