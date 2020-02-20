COLLEGE BASKETBALL

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Both teams shot well from the field as Claflin hit 51.7-percent (31-for-60) and Livingstone connected on 52.5-percent (31-for-59).

Claflin owned a nine-point lead, 41-32, at intermission.

Orange take win

over Clemson women

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson was unable to collect a win inside the Carrier Dome on Thursday, as the Tigers fell to Syracuse by a final tally of 59-46.

On the evening, Clemson (7-19, 3-12) shot 44.2 percent from the field while Syracuse (14-11, 8-6) finished with a shooting percentage of 32.8. The Orange made the most of its 24 offensive rebounds, though, recording 13 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint. The Tigers pulled down 34 total rebounds, sank a trio of 3-pointers and tabbed six blocks.

Kobi Thornton led the Tigers with 12 points on 6-of-15 shooting and also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Destiny Thomas registered seven points, four boards and three assists, and Kendall Spray netted a pair of treys in her 8-point showing. With three blocks on the night, Tylar Bennett moved into fourth place on Clemson's all-time blocks list.

Syracuse's Kiara Lewis scored a game-high 17 points.

Clemson will remain on the road for its next contest. Following a weeklong layoff, the Tigers will square off against the No. 17/18 Florida State Seminoles (20-5, 9-5) at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday, Feb. 27. The ACC matchup in Tallahassee, Fla., is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0