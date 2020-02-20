COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Panthers upend
Blue Bears 85-78
SALISBURY, N.C. - Cornellius Reynolds scored in double figures for the third straight game with 22 points as Claflin University upended Livingstone College 85-78 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division game on Wednesday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Claflin, now 12-15 overall and 8-8 in the conference.
The Panthers will wrap up their regular season at home Saturday (Feb. 22) against Elizabeth City State University for Senior Day.
Reynolds, the Panthers leading scorer the past three games, was 6-for-9 from the field that included three three-pointers and 7-of-10 at the charity stripe. The offensive production by Reynolds, tied a career second-best of 22 points against Augusta University earlier in the season. Reynolds posted a career-high of 23 points last week against Fayetteville State.
Joining Reynolds in double figures for the Panthers were Jailen Williams at 15 points followed by Letrell West and Nkem Ojeh with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Roger Ray was the top scorer for Livingstone, now 12-15 overall and 5-11 in conference play, with a game-high 25 points. Lydell Elmore contributed 15 points for the Blue Bears followed by Martel Handley at 10 points.
Both teams shot well from the field as Claflin hit 51.7-percent (31-for-60) and Livingstone connected on 52.5-percent (31-for-59).
Claflin owned a nine-point lead, 41-32, at intermission.
Orange take win
over Clemson women
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson was unable to collect a win inside the Carrier Dome on Thursday, as the Tigers fell to Syracuse by a final tally of 59-46.
On the evening, Clemson (7-19, 3-12) shot 44.2 percent from the field while Syracuse (14-11, 8-6) finished with a shooting percentage of 32.8. The Orange made the most of its 24 offensive rebounds, though, recording 13 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint. The Tigers pulled down 34 total rebounds, sank a trio of 3-pointers and tabbed six blocks.
Kobi Thornton led the Tigers with 12 points on 6-of-15 shooting and also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Destiny Thomas registered seven points, four boards and three assists, and Kendall Spray netted a pair of treys in her 8-point showing. With three blocks on the night, Tylar Bennett moved into fourth place on Clemson's all-time blocks list.
Syracuse's Kiara Lewis scored a game-high 17 points.
Clemson will remain on the road for its next contest. Following a weeklong layoff, the Tigers will square off against the No. 17/18 Florida State Seminoles (20-5, 9-5) at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday, Feb. 27. The ACC matchup in Tallahassee, Fla., is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.