 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

  • 0

Lady Panthers guard earns conference honor

CHARLOTTE, NC - Claflin Lady Panthers freshman guard Lauren Scott was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Rookie of the Week, Monday. She received the honor after Claflin's two wins last week.

 Scott scored 10 points with three rebounds in a 71-60 win over the Lincoln (Pa.) Lions before scoring a game-high 13 points with four rebounds in a 56-42 win over the Livingstone Blue Bears.

 The Lady Panthers head to Winston-Salem, N.C. Wednesday to take on the Winston-Salem State Rams in a 5:30 p.m. game.

 

Tuesday games

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

 

Wednesday games

Claflin at Winston-Salem State, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Claflin (W) at Winston-Salem State, 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bamberg man facing sex charges

Bamberg man facing sex charges

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News