COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Panthers guard earns conference honor

CHARLOTTE, NC - Claflin Lady Panthers freshman guard Lauren Scott was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Rookie of the Week, Monday. She received the honor after Claflin's two wins last week.

Scott scored 10 points with three rebounds in a 71-60 win over the Lincoln (Pa.) Lions before scoring a game-high 13 points with four rebounds in a 56-42 win over the Livingstone Blue Bears.

The Lady Panthers head to Winston-Salem, N.C. Wednesday to take on the Winston-Salem State Rams in a 5:30 p.m. game.

Tuesday games

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday games

Claflin at Winston-Salem State, 7:30 p.m.

Claflin (W) at Winston-Salem State, 5:30 p.m.

