COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jackson St. (W) 92, S.C. State 37
Sunday games
SC State (W) at Troy, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Two young males are dead following a Friday evening shooting incident, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.
An Orangeburg man has been charged in Monday’s fatal shooting on Stilton Avenue, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.
An Orangeburg County jury convicted Talliferro Shannanthony Butler II of armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature…
A 39-year-old St. Matthews man has been identified as the person shot and killed in the Orangeburg area on Monday.
Orangeburg County
A chronic failure to file her required financial disclosures will cost Orangeburg County’s elected coroner $17,000, the state’s ethics watchdo…
The Orangeburg County School District is considering a $190 million building plan that includes the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson…
Deputies allege they found a stolen pistol, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash after a vehicle ran over the IHOP’s landscaping on Friday.
Orangeburg County
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.