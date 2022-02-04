COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday games
Claflin (W) at Livingstone, 1:30 p.m.
Claflin at Livingstone, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
A 30-year-old man is accused of soliciting sexual photos from a 12-year-old girl.
A Cameron man died Thursday following a three-vehicle collision on S.C. Highway 33 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Mast…
Deputies allege they caught two Orangeburg men in the act of burglarizing a home on Monday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s …
An Orangeburg man is in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
For the fourth time this winter, a chance of snow is forecast for Orangeburg.
A 21-year-old Neeses man was shot and killed following an argument on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chapin Police Department.
Orangeburg County
One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting incident in Bowman on Thursday night, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division …
The S.C. Senate has approved a bill that would allow the City of Orangeburg to move the Confederate monument from Memorial Plaza, but the bill…
Two men were injured in a hit-and-run collision on Thursday night in Orangeburg.
