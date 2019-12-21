Lady Panthers fall to Shaw
Shaw University women's basketball snapped its five-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when the Lady Bears defeated Claflin University, 58-53. This is Shaw's first Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) win of 2019-20.
With the victory, the Lady Bears improve to 4-7 overall, 1-3 in the CIAA and 1-1 in the Southern Division. Claflin, remains winless on the season at 0-11, 0-5 CIAA and 0-3 in the South.
The contest was a back-and-forth battle that saw 13 lead changes and five ties. The Lady Bears were outscored by the Lady Panthers 11-10 in the first 10 minutes despite shooting 40-percent from the field and from the 3-point line.
In the second quarter, the Lady Bears shooting from long distance increased at 50-percent sparked by junior guard Tyra Sinclair (Laurel, MD) connecting 2-of-3 but Shaw got outrebound (11-9) and turned the ball over six times as Claflin took a 24-21 lead at halftime.
After trailing by five (35-30) in the first five minutes of the third quarter, a tip-in from junior guard Rachelle White (Euclid, OH) ignited a 6-0 run and a 36-35 edge over Claflin with 3:00 left. The lead changed two more times before the Lady Bears used a 10-2 scoring frame to lead 46-41 at the conclusion of the period.
Shaw held the games largest lead at seven points with 7:59 left in regulation but Claflin made it interesting down the stretch with a comeback bid, scoring four-straight points capped off by a steal and layup from Dashia Jackson as the game clock showed 1:30 left. Two free throws from Sinclair gave Shaw a three-point cushion with 30 seconds remaining as the following possession, junior guard Ariana Fleming (Newark, DE) recorded a steal which led to her icing two free throws and securing the win for Shaw.
White led all scorers with a season-high 15 points to go along with four rebounds, she was 7-of-9 from the field. Both senior guard Dejoria "DJ" Howard (Orangeburg) and Sinclair finished with 13 points apiece while Howard, recorded her second double-double of the season with a game-high 14 rebounds. Fleming contributed 10 points, five steals and two rebounds to round out the double figure scoring for the Lady Bears.
For Claflin, Jackson finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while Dionna Long added 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Ga. St. 77, S.C. State 52
ATLANTA – Georgia State used a 25-point 2nd quarter Saturday to defeat South Carolina State 77-52 at the GSU Sports Arena.
Allison Johnson led GSU with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Jada Lewis scored eight straight points in the second half to join Johnson in double figures with 11 points. Lewis added three assists and a team-high six rebounds.
Of the 13 Panthers that saw action Saturday, 12 made their way into the scoring column including freshman Emma Drash who recorded her first career basket.
GSU shot 40% from the field while holding SC State to just 28%. The Panthers knocked down a season-high seven 3-pointers and forced 23 turnovers.
The Panthers held SC State scoreless for nearly five minutes to begin the game and held a 13-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. GSU caught fire in the 2nd quarter on both sides of the ball, holding the Bulldogs to just five points while scoring 25, including a deep 3-pointer by Tehya Lyons at the buzzer.
SC State fought back in the 3rd quarter but GSU outscored SC State 22-14 in the final 10 minutes to improve to 2-8 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.