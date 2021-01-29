COLLEGE BASKETBALL
A now-former Orangeburg County employee is accused of keeping the extra money that was accidentally deposited in her bank account with her paycheck.
Suspect in custody 12 years after attack; woman robbed, left bleeding in Orangeburg bank parking lot
Twelve years after a woman was robbed and left bleeding in a bank parking lot, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety believes it has her …
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Christian housing ministry dedicated its 89th home for a grandmother and her four young grandchildren earlier this year as part of its commi…
An SUV crashed into several trees on Tuesday morning, killing the driver, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The Husqvarna Orangeburg Facility recently recognized employees with 20-plus years of service for the second and third quarters of 2020. In a …
An Orangeburg teen is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle after a dispute this week.
Two people have died in single-vehicle accidents in The T&D Region since Tuesday.
An Orangeburg teen has been charged and a Lexington County teen is being sought in the shooting death of a local educator, according to Orange…