COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Cardinal moved up to No. 1 at nearly the same time last year and held on to that spot for three weeks, the team's first appearance there in seven years.

VanDerveer downplayed the significance of her team moving to No. 1 in Week 3 of the season.

“Rankings are important in March," she said. "Let’s hope we’re playing in March.”

Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2 — matching the highest ranking in school history — and received two first-place votes. UConn, which has yet to play a game because the Huskies were on pause due to coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3, also receiving two first-place votes.

The Wolfpack, who got the other two first-place ballots, jumped four places to No. 4 after the 54-46 victory over the Gamecocks. South Carolina fell to fifth.

Arizona, Baylor, Oregon, Kentucky and Texas A&M round out the top 10. No. 6 is the highest ranking in Arizona's history.

VanDerveer is poised to make history of her own: With her next victory, she will tie Pat Summitt's all-time record of 1,098 wins. Where and when that might happen, however, is still up in the air.