COLLEGE BASKETBALL

49ers top SC State men
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brice Williams had 14 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers easily defeated South Carolina State 78-40 on Monday night.
Jahmir Young added 12 points for the 49ers (1-2 record). Jackson Threadgill chipped in 11, Jordan Shepherd scored 10 and Jhery Matos had 10.
Isaiah Felder had nine points for the Bulldogs (0-5 record).
SC State is scheduled to play at College of Charleston on Friday at 7 p.m.
UNC Wilmington women win at SC State
UNC Wilmington took a 69-56 road win at South Carolina State on Monday.
The Seahawks are 2-1, while the Bulldogs are 0-4.
Trinity Klock led SC State with 13 points and 6 rebounds, a block and an assist, while Somer Wilson added 12 points, an assist and a block.
SC State plays host to UNC Asheville on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Gamecocks out, Cardinal in at No. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are the new No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
The Cardinal ascended to the top spot Monday after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
The Cardinal moved up to No. 1 at nearly the same time last year and held on to that spot for three weeks, the team's first appearance there in seven years.
VanDerveer downplayed the significance of her team moving to No. 1 in Week 3 of the season.
“Rankings are important in March," she said. "Let’s hope we’re playing in March.”
Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2 — matching the highest ranking in school history — and received two first-place votes. UConn, which has yet to play a game because the Huskies were on pause due to coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3, also receiving two first-place votes.
The Wolfpack, who got the other two first-place ballots, jumped four places to No. 4 after the 54-46 victory over the Gamecocks. South Carolina fell to fifth.
Arizona, Baylor, Oregon, Kentucky and Texas A&M round out the top 10. No. 6 is the highest ranking in Arizona's history.
VanDerveer is poised to make history of her own: With her next victory, she will tie Pat Summitt's all-time record of 1,098 wins. Where and when that might happen, however, is still up in the air.
The next game listed on the Cardinal’s schedule is Friday against UC Davis at home, then a game at Cal on Sunday.
Here are other tidbits from this week's poll.
WELCOME BACK
South Dakota State is ranked for the first time in 11 years, entering the Top 25 at No. 22 after topping then-No. 18 Gonzaga in overtime on Sunday. The Jackrabbits also had a victory over Iowa State when the Cyclones were 15th in the nation. It's the team's first appearance in the poll since 2009. The Jackrabbits will play Kansas State on Thursday. South Dakota State replaced Iowa State, which dropped out.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Besides South Carolina's drop, Baylor slid three spots, UCLA fell two places to No. 11 and Mississippi State dropped six positions to 12th after losing to South Florida.
Arkansas climbed three spots to 13th after beating then-No. 4 Baylor and Michigan rose five places to No. 19.
Gonzaga still No. 1, Kentucky out of poll
(AP) Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.
Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third after Luka Garza's monster week powered the Hawkeyes to a pair of easy victories, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.
Illinois allowed the Big Ten Conference to keep three teams in the top six after then-No. 4 Wisconsin took a tumble with a last-second loss to Marquette. The Illini were followed by Houston, Creighton, Villanova and Duke.
The top 10 could get a shakeup this week. Iowa plays No. 16 North Carolina and Illinois faces the Blue Devils in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks play the Bluejays in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Wisconsin was tied with the Longhorns, followed by Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Virginia, Richmond and Florida State. The final five were Rutgers, Ohio State, Arizona State, San Diego State and Louisville.
Big Blue bummer
The Wildcats not only fell from No. 20 out of the poll after their third straight loss, this time a blowout at the hands of Georgia Tech, but coach John Calipari's bunch didn't receive a single vote. Kentucky (1-3) is off to its worst start since the 2000-01 season, when it went 24-10 under Tubby Smith.
