 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball
0 comments
agate

College basketball

  • 0

Saturday games

N.C. A&T at S.C. State, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News