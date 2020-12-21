college basketball

SC State fell behind 24-6 in the first eight minutes of the contest but rallied to get to within 13 four times, the last time at 40-27 with 4:02 left in the first half, before Furman ended the period on a 16-run, which included four 3-pointers, to go to intermission ahead 56-27.

Tigers down Morehead State Eagles 66-51

CLEMSON — Led by Aamir Simms' first double-double of the season and Nick Honor's four 3-pointers, Clemson downed Morehead State 66-51 a Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday. The Tigers used a 15-0 run in the first half to gain breathing room against the Eagles and coasted to a comfortable win in the second half.

Clemson (6-1) shot 20-for-52 from the field and made 10 shots from beyond the arc and 16-of-19 free throws. The Tigers converted Morehead State's (4-6) 21 turnovers into 21 points.

All 14 of Honor's points came in the second half, as the guard helped Clemson pull away from Morehead State. He shot 5-of-6 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point territory and served as the Tigers' leading scorer on the afternoon. As for Simms, he scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, making him the game's leading rebounder. Clyde Trapp chipped in eight points and corralled five boards, and Jonathan Baehre tallied six points and eight rebounds. Morehead State's Skyelar Potter scored a game-high 22 points.