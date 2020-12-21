college basketball

Gamecocks pause basketball activities
COLUMBIA - After South Carolina men's basketball received Monday's COVID-19 test results, Wednesday's scheduled contest vs. South Carolina State has been canceled. The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received.
Bulldogs fall to Paladins
GREENVILLE – Tariq Simmons came off the bench for 16 points and Rahsaan Edwards added 11 points and three assists for visiting South Carolina State Monday at Furman.
But the Bulldogs remained winless, losing 118-52 to the Paladins behind a three-point barrage from the home team.
SC State, which got a team-high six rebounds from Jemal Davis, fell to 0-10 with the loss.
The Bulldogs’ shooting woes continued as coach Murray Garvin’s team connected on just 19 of60 (38.5 pct.) attempts from the field and hit only 4-18 (22.2 pct.) from three-point range.
Furman, conversely, had one of its best shooting afternoons of the year, hitting on 42-60 field goal attempts for 70 percent accuracy and nailing 21-35 (60 pct.) from beyond the arc, tying a school record.
The Paladins had six players in double figures, led by Noah Gurley’s 19 pointss. Colin Kenney came off the bench for 16, reserve Jonny Lawrence added 15, Clay Mounce 14 and Mike Bothwell 13 for Furman, which snapped a two-game losing streak in improving to 6-3.
SC State fell behind 24-6 in the first eight minutes of the contest but rallied to get to within 13 four times, the last time at 40-27 with 4:02 left in the first half, before Furman ended the period on a 16-run, which included four 3-pointers, to go to intermission ahead 56-27.
Tigers down Morehead State Eagles 66-51
CLEMSON — Led by Aamir Simms' first double-double of the season and Nick Honor's four 3-pointers, Clemson downed Morehead State 66-51 a Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday. The Tigers used a 15-0 run in the first half to gain breathing room against the Eagles and coasted to a comfortable win in the second half.
Clemson (6-1) shot 20-for-52 from the field and made 10 shots from beyond the arc and 16-of-19 free throws. The Tigers converted Morehead State's (4-6) 21 turnovers into 21 points.
All 14 of Honor's points came in the second half, as the guard helped Clemson pull away from Morehead State. He shot 5-of-6 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point territory and served as the Tigers' leading scorer on the afternoon. As for Simms, he scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, making him the game's leading rebounder. Clyde Trapp chipped in eight points and corralled five boards, and Jonathan Baehre tallied six points and eight rebounds. Morehead State's Skyelar Potter scored a game-high 22 points.
Clemson, 0-1 in ACC play, will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 29, for a conference tilt against No. 21 Florida State (4-1, 1-0). The matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum will tip off at 7 p.m.
Campbell tops Lady Bulldogs
BUIES CREEK, N.C. - Campbell defeated the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs 68-41 on Sunday.
Campbell is 3-2. S.C. State is 1-6.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Trinity Klock with 19 points and Nadia Reese with 9.
S.C. State will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Western Carolina at 2 p.m.
Clemson women down Irish
CLEMSON — Closing out the 2020 portion of their schedule rather emphatically, the Tigers routed the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Clemson produced four double-digit scorers in the 78-55 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum. Led by Gabby Elliott and her game-high 17 points, the Tigers defeated the Fighting Irish at home for the first time in program history.
Rebounding was integral to Clemson's (8-1, 3-1) success on the afternoon, as the Tigers won the rebounding battle 50-36 and gave up just nine offensive boards to Notre Dame (3-4, 1-2).
The Tigers will return to action 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, vs. the Miami Hurricanes (4-2, 1-2) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
South Carolina women sit at No. 5
NEW YORK — Oregon State's four-year run in the Top 25 ended Monday when the Beavers fell out of The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time since 2016.
The Beavers had the seventh-longest active streak, being ranked for 76 consecutive weeks dating to Dec. 19, 2016. Oregon State lost its lone game last week, falling to Washington State and dropping out of the poll from No. 21.
Stanford remained No. 1 for the third consecutive week, receiving 26 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina followed the Cardinal again in the poll. Connecticut holds the longest active streak of being ranked, with 515 consecutive Top 25 appearances.
Arizona, Baylor, Oregon, Texas A&M and UCLA round out the first 10 teams in the poll.
Gonzaga holds tight to No. 1
The Gonzaga Bulldogs strengthened their grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college basketball poll released on Monday, earning 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel after knocking off then-No. 3 Iowa.
No. 2 Baylor received the remaining three first-place votes and Kansas moved up two spots to No. 3. Iowa and Villanova rounded out the top five.
No. 10 Texas has taken a big step forward in its sixth season under Shaka Smart.
Michigan State looked rusty in its first game in a week when it played Northwestern, falling into a big early hole before losing 79-65.
The loss dropped the Spartans eight spots to No. 12 this week.
No. 19 Michigan had the second-biggest jump this week, gaining six spots.
Clemson's loss to Virginia Tech knocked the Tigers out of the poll from No. 24.
Louisville dropped out from No. 23 following a blowout loss to No. 9 Wisconsin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!