COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Panthers postpone Saturday doubleheader

Claflin men’s and women’s basketball games against Saint Augustine originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 have been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

Both games are scheduled to be made up Monday, Jan. 31.

Panthers fall at Winston-Salem State

After holding a 28-26 halftime lead, Claflin was outscored 40-20 in the second half as the Panthers fell to Winston-Salem State 66-48 Wednesday.

Donell Frayer Jr. led the Panthers with eight points while Michael Shuler and Allen Hatchett each added seven points in the loss.

Cameron Campbell led Winston-Salem State with 13 points and Isaac Parson added 10 points.

Claflin falls to 3-14 and 2-6 in conference. The Panthers next scheduled game is at home Thursday, Jan. 27 against Fayetteville State.

Lady Panthers drop conference game

Lauren Scott led Claflin women’s basketball team with 11 points and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Panthers fell to Winston-Salem State 71-46.

Claflin trailed by seven at the half, but were outscored 20-10 in the third quarter by the Lady Rams. Brandi Rivers added nine points and six rebounds for Claflin while Dionna Long scored nine points and added four rebounds.

The Lady Panthers fall to 4-12 and 3-5 in conference play. The next scheduled game is at home Thursday, Jan. 27 against Fayetteville State.

