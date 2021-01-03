COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Playing in her home state of Florida, Washington, who connected on seven field goals and eight free throws, led all players with 22 points, 17 of which were scored in the second half. She also garnered eight rebounds and four assists, both of which were team highs. Elliott went 7-for-12 from the field and finished with 17 points and five boards. Amari Robinson chipped in eight points, and Nique Cherry, who made all three of her shot attempts, tallied seven points. Miami's offense was commandeered by Endia Banks and Kelsey Marshall, who dropped 20 and 19, respectively.

After receiving a no-look pass from Washington, Robinson knocked down a jumper for the first basket of the game. Destiny Thomas put Clemson ahead 6-4 with a 3-pointer not long after that, but Miami went on to lead 20-14 through one quarter of play. Elliott made multiple layups out of the fast break in the first half, and, in the second quarter, Washington sank jumpers on consecutive possessions, including a pull-up jumper that banked in.