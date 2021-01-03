COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SC State falls to N.C. A&T 73-66
ORANGEBURG AP) — Blake Harris had 17 points off the bench to lead North Carolina A&T to a 73-66 win over South Carolina State on Sunday.
Harris made 10 of 12 foul shots.
Kameron Langley had 10 points for NC A&T (5-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tyrone Lyons added seven rebounds.
The Aggies forced a season-high 31 turnovers.
Latavian Lawrence had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-2). Themus Fulks and Omar Croskey added 12 points each.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 97-86 on Saturday.
Clemson falls at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Clemson fell to Miami at the Watsco Center on Sunday, with the Hurricanes leading for the majority of the game and defeating the Tigers. Gabby Elliott and Delicia Washington scored in double figures for Clemson, but Miami won by a final tally of 80-71.
Clemson (8-2, 3-2) shot 42.6 from the floor, and Miami (5-3, 2-3) registered a field goal percentage of 46.5. The Tigers made 18 free throws, and the Hurricanes knocked down six 3-pointers. The Hurricanes won the rebounding battle 45-32 and scored 44 points in the paint. Also of note, Clemson forced 17 turnovers, scored 16 fast break points and tabbed 14 assists.
Playing in her home state of Florida, Washington, who connected on seven field goals and eight free throws, led all players with 22 points, 17 of which were scored in the second half. She also garnered eight rebounds and four assists, both of which were team highs. Elliott went 7-for-12 from the field and finished with 17 points and five boards. Amari Robinson chipped in eight points, and Nique Cherry, who made all three of her shot attempts, tallied seven points. Miami's offense was commandeered by Endia Banks and Kelsey Marshall, who dropped 20 and 19, respectively.
After receiving a no-look pass from Washington, Robinson knocked down a jumper for the first basket of the game. Destiny Thomas put Clemson ahead 6-4 with a 3-pointer not long after that, but Miami went on to lead 20-14 through one quarter of play. Elliott made multiple layups out of the fast break in the first half, and, in the second quarter, Washington sank jumpers on consecutive possessions, including a pull-up jumper that banked in.
The 'Canes used a 13-0 run to gain control of the game in the second quarter, and Miami led 41-27 at halftime. The Hurricanes' advantage grew to 16 points early in the third quarter, but a 6-0 Clemson run trimmed the Tigers' deficit to 10 points. Later in the third period, Kendall Spray pulled off a 3-point play after netting a jump shot while being fouled and making the ensuing free throw. Entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers trailed 58-44. Another 6-0 run by the Tigers decreased Miami's advantage to 10 points, but the Hurricanes maintained their lead for the entirety of the final period and secured an 80-71 victory.