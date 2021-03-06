COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kentucky cruises past Gamecocks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston Jr. both set career bests with six 3-pointers apiece and Kentucky beat South Carolina 92-64 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Mintz finished with 20 points and seven assists with five of his 3s coming in the opening five minutes of the second half, including three straight to boost the Wildcats (9-15, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) to a 19-point lead, 55-36. Boston scored 21 points. Olivier Sarr added 15 points and Isaiah Jackson 13 points with 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.
Kentucky, which finished with its first losing record in the SEC since 1989, will open conference tournament play on Thursday. It's the first time Kentucky hasn't had a double bye since the tournament expanded in 2013. The Wildcats would need an amazing run in the conference and NCAA tournaments to avoid their first overall losing record since going 3-13 in 1926-27.
Kentucky outscored the Gamecocks 16-6 over the final nine minutes of the first half with Sarr scoring six points during the run. Boston had a trio of 3-pointers and 12 points in the half and Sarr 11. Kentucky scored nine points off turnovers and didn't give up any itself on its way to a 36-28 halftime lead.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 16 points and Jayyn McCreary 14 points for the Gamecocks (6-14, 4-12), who haven't won at Rupp Arena since 2009. Leading scorer AJ Lawson (18.1 ppg), scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting. Third-leading scorer Jermaine Cousinard missed the game with a rib injury suffered in practice.
Clemson defeats Pitt 77-62 in finale
CLEMSON (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored a season-high 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and Clemson defeated Pitt 77-62 on Saturday to end the regular season.
The Tigers (16-6, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away early in the second half when Nick Honor drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run, expanding Clemson's lead from 43-41 to 52-41 in 97 seconds.
Another 3-pointer by Hunter Tyson put Clemson up 57-46 at the 12:14 mark and it remained in double digits the rest of the away. Clemson made 12 3-pointers in 25 tries Saturday and was 56% shooting from the floor (29 of 52).
After Dawes, Tyson scored 16 points and Aamir Simms 12 with five assists.
Justin Champagnie led Pitt (10-11, 6-10) with 13 points, scoring 10 in the last 9:31 of the game. He'd been 1-of-7 shooting before making back-to-back baskets that brought the Panthers as close as 60-54.
Clemson made five of his first seven shots, including 3-pointers from Simms, Clyde Trapp and Honor to lead 13-7 after four minutes, and never trailed.
Both teams await seeding into the ACC tournament, March 9-13.
Ga. Tech beats back Clemson in ACC quarters
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kierra Fletcher scored 21 points and Lorela Cubaj scored 12 with 18 rebounds and No. 3 seed Georgia Tech beat a feisty 11th-seed Clemson 60-57 on Friday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal contest.
Delicia Washington's jump shot with 17 seconds left reduced Clemson's deficit to 60-57. Following a Georgia Tech (15-7) timeout, the Tigers' Destiny Thomas came up with steal allowing Clemson the chance to set a play out of its timeout, but Weronika Hipp missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.
Washington's jumper with 5:12 to play brought Clemson within 52-51, but in succession, Cubaj made back-to-back jumps shots and Fletcher followed with her own and the Yellow Jackets' lead went to seven with 2:18 remaining.
Washington again buried a jumper and Amari Robinson sank two free throws with 64 seconds left to get Clemson (11-13) within three but they couldn't get closer.
Washington scored 20 points for Clemson and Robinson scored 14. The Tigers had entered the game having beaten sixth-seeded Notre Dame 68-63 on Thursday.