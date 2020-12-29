COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CLEMSON (AP) — Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Clemson rallied past No. 18 Florida State 77-67 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (7-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down 36-29 when Balsa Korprivica had a layup to start the second half. That's when things began to turn for Clemson, as Al-Amir Dawes hit a 3-pointer and Trapp scored three points, tightening the game.

The teams traded the lead 13 times over the next 10 minutes, and Korprivica tied things at 54-all.

Honor, a transfer from Fordham, broke the tie and put Clemson ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 7:01 to play. After John Newman III hit a basket, Honor stole the ball in the backcourt, was fouled and hit both foul shots as Clemson moved ahead 60-54.

Honor added a three-point play a minute later, and when Dawes stroked a 3, the Tigers were up 66-57.

Florida State (5-2, 1-1) got within 71-65 on Anthony Polite's 3-pointer with 1:45 to go. But the Seminoles could not catch Clemson and lost for the second time in three games.

Dawes added 11 points for Clemson, and Aamir Simms, the team's top scorer this season, finished with eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.