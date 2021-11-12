COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks return to Colonial Life Arena for their home opener on Nov. 17, hosting Palmetto State rival Clemson at 7 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network+ online stream. After taking a one-year hiatus from the long-running series, South Carolina will be looking for its 11th win in a row over the Tigers.

Clemson 76, Wofford 68

CLEMSON (AP) — PJ Hall scored a career-high 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes made a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left and Clemson pulled away late to beat Wofford 76-68 on Friday night.

Hall made a pair of free throws with 1:08 remaining to give Clemson (2-0) a 71-68 lead. Morgan Safford missed a 3-pointer on the other end before Dawes' 3 made it 74-68. The Tigers then forced a turnover and added a dunk from David Collins.

Hall was 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Dawes finished with 13 points, and they each had three of the Tigers' nine 3-pointers.

Hunter Tyson had 12 points for the Tigers. Tyson has scored in double digits in five straight games dating to last season. Nick Honor added 11 points.

Messiah Jones scored 16 points to lead Wofford (1-1). Max Klesmit had 10 points.