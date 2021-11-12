COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday.
Andrews hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Cam Spencer had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola (1-1). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and eight assists. Golden Dike had six points, 18 rebounds and six assists.
Cameron Jones had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-3). Jemel Davis added 11 points as did Antonio TJ Madlock.
Carolina (W) 72, S. Dakota 41
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 15 points — including four 3-pointers — and No. 1 South Carolina overwhelmed South Dakota 72-41 Friday night at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational.
The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn't get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. Korngable finished with 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Coyotes (0-2).
South Dakota got the home crowd into things when they cut it to 43-30 on a Chole Lamb basket midway through the third quarter. But Henderson hit back-to-back 3s and South Carolina didn't look back. Zia Cooke added 10 points for the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina defense stifled the Coyotes, limited them to just 25.4% shooting.
The Gamecocks return to Colonial Life Arena for their home opener on Nov. 17, hosting Palmetto State rival Clemson at 7 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network+ online stream. After taking a one-year hiatus from the long-running series, South Carolina will be looking for its 11th win in a row over the Tigers.
Clemson 76, Wofford 68
CLEMSON (AP) — PJ Hall scored a career-high 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes made a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left and Clemson pulled away late to beat Wofford 76-68 on Friday night.
Hall made a pair of free throws with 1:08 remaining to give Clemson (2-0) a 71-68 lead. Morgan Safford missed a 3-pointer on the other end before Dawes' 3 made it 74-68. The Tigers then forced a turnover and added a dunk from David Collins.
Hall was 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Dawes finished with 13 points, and they each had three of the Tigers' nine 3-pointers.
Hunter Tyson had 12 points for the Tigers. Tyson has scored in double digits in five straight games dating to last season. Nick Honor added 11 points.
Messiah Jones scored 16 points to lead Wofford (1-1). Max Klesmit had 10 points.
Hall surpassed his previous career best of 10 points midway through the first half. He made all three of his 3-pointers as the Tigers built a 39-31 halftime lead.
The Terriers used a 19-5 run, capped by Stafford's 3-pointer, and led 55-52 with about 11 minutes to play. Clemson answered with Tyson's layup and Honor's 3-point play and the Tigers led the rest of the way.
Princeton 66, Carolina 62
Thursday game
Charleston 106, S.C. State 74
CHARLESTON (AP) — John Meeks scored 19 points and Brenden Tucker scored 17 off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting and Charleston beat South Carolina State 106-74 on Thursday night.
Charleston built a 19-0 lead and never trailed. It was the first time Charleston surpassed 100 points in a season opener since 1972.
Meeks and Tucker were two of six players to reach double digits in scoring for the Cougars and 11 total entered the scoring column.
Cam Jones scored 15 points and Deaquan Williams 14 for South Carolina State (0-2).