Claflin hosts Bowie State
The Claflin University men’s basketball team has defeated six of its last seven opponents with Bowie State University being the only loss. The two teams will meet for a second time Saturday in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) matchup at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).
Tip-off will follow the women’s contest that starts the double-header action at 1:30 p.m.
Claflin and Bowie State will both bring winning streaks into the game as the Panthers knocked off Virginia Union University 85-84 in overtime on Thursday a fourth straight win. The home win pushed the Panthers season record to 8-7 overall.
In the thrilling extra period victory, Devin Smith hit one-of-two free throws with 1.4 second left enabling Claflin to win for the fifth time at home this season in six appearances. Brandon Davis and Letrell West also made key contributions in the win. Davis connected on three free throws after being fouled during a three-point attempt in the closing seconds of regulation, while West had six points down the stretch in overtime.
As for Bowie State, the 67-53 win over Claflin last month ignited a string of five straight victories for the Bulldogs, improving their record to 10-6. In its last outing, Bowie State pulled out a three-point win at Johnson C. Smith University, defeating the Golden Bulls 80-77 on Thursday. Saiquan Jamison paced the Bulldogs finishing with a double-double, 17 points-10 rebounds
In CIAA competition, the Panthers are 4-2 and Bowie State is 2-2.
This will be the third meeting between Claflin and Bowie State since the Panther program joined the CIAA in July 2018. Claflin won the first contest 69-65 at Bowie State.
The Panthers will embark on the key matchup with Bowie State as one of the conference high scoring teams over the last seven games averaging 76.6 points during the stretch and 71.9 points for the season.
Over the last seven games, the Claflin bench has played a significant role, producing 42.3-percent of the scoring (32.7 points average) including 44 points against Shaw University. During the stretch, the Panthers shot 45.8-percent from the field and connected on 67 three-pointers with a season-high of 13 against Virginia Union.
Three players are scoring in double figures during the Panthers hot streak, West, Davis and Donnell Frayer, Jr.
West is averaging 18 points during that period, improving his team-high offensive production to 15.0 points with four games of 20 points or more. He currently leads the team in three-point baskets with 39 which include a season-high of six against Virginia Union and Savannah State University.
Davis has averaged 13.1 points in the last seven games, lifting his season total to 11.3 points. On the boards, Davis has led the team in rebounds in three of the seven games at 5.2 per game.
Frayer, Jr. has become the team’s third leading scorer at 8.1 points after averaging 11.3 points over the last seven outings. He produced a game-high 26 points in the Panthers win over Saint Augustine’s University.
Cameron Hayes leads three players in double-figures for Bowie State with 15.6 points followed by David Belle and Saiquan Jamison at 12.1 points and 10.5 points, respectively.
The Bulldogs are averaging 75.3 points on the offensive end and yielding 73.5 on the defensive side.
After the home date with Bowie State, Claflin will hit the road for CIAA Southern Division game at Johnson C. Smith University Wednesday.
Claflin Lady Panthers take on Bowie State
The Lady Panthers of Claflin University will host a previously unbeaten Bowie State University team on Saturday at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena). The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest gets underway at 1:30 p.m.
Both teams will be in search of a win as Claflin is looking for its first of the season in 13 outings, while Bowie State hopes to rebound from a 49-38 loss to Johnson c. Smith University. The defeat was Bowie State first of the season in 14 games. Overall, the Lady Panthers are 0-6 in the CIAA. The Bulldogs brings a 3-1 in the conference.
The two teams met last month with the Bulldogs posting a 67-37 win at home behind Kyaia Williams’s double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds.
Dionna Long scored a career-high 20 points in the loss. For the season, Long has hit the double-digit mark 10 times and four of the last five games for Claflin. Long leads the team in scoring at 12.5 points and 2.8 steals.
Dashia Jackson is the only other Lady Panther averaging in double-figure at 10.2 points that includes a team-high 24 three-point baskets, while Shakarri Mack is third in the scoring column at 8.9 points.
Williams is the top scorer for Bowie State at 14.2 points followed by Talanya Hutton with 12.3 points.
After the home date with Bowie State, Claflin will travel to Johnson C. Smith University for CIAA Southern Division game Wednesday.
