COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SCSU teams fall, Carolina, Clemson men win

Old Dominion 80, SC State 52

The South Carolina State women's basketball team opened its season Tuesday night with an 80-52 loss to Old Dominion.

Trinity Klock led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and 11 rebounds; she also added five blocks. Nicole Gwynn had 15 points off the bench.

All five Old Dominion starters scored in double digits led by Ajah Wayne and Iggy Allen who both have 15 points. Kaye Clark and Amari Young each finished with 11 points while Mariah Adams added 10.

The Lady Monarchs jumped out to a 28-15 lead after the first quarter and held a 45-28 halftime lead. South Carolina State outscored ODU 16-13 in the third quarter.

SC State will play its home opener Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

East Carolina beats SC State 70-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles scored 18 points as East Carolina beat South Carolina State 70-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Tristen Newton added 15 points for the Pirates. Vance Jackson recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds and Brandon Johnson added 11 points and 13 rebounds.