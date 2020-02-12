COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Claflin's Long named
to CIAA defensive honor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Claflin University sophomore guard Dionna Long has been tabbed this week's Food Lion Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the CIAA office.
Virginia Union’s Ifunanya Okoye and Taniah Johnson we’re named the Food Lion Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively.
This is Long’s third such honor this season.
Long, a 5-4 guard, from Thomasville, N.C., tallied an impressive 15 steals (five steals per game) and grabbed 16 rebounds, including 10 defensive boards, over three games. The 5-4 guard also averaged 13.3 points and three assists for the Lady Panthers for the week.
Lady Panthers at
Fayetteville State
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Claflin University women’s basketball will have an opportunity at playing the spoiler role when the Lady Panthers visit Fayetteville State University (FSU) in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division contest on Thursday .
Action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. inside the Felton J. Capel Arena on the FSU campus.
Claflin will be looking to knock off an FSU team that sits atop of the division at 11-2, while the Lady Panthers have won just once in 13 league games.
The Lady Panthers, 1-22 overall for the season, will rely heavily for offense from Dionna Long, Dashia Jackson and Shakarri Mack who combined account for 64.2-pecent of the team scoring.
FSU is 14-8 overall on the season.
The Lady Panthers will remain on the road following the FSU game, traveling to Livingstone College (Feb. 19). Claflin will wrap up the regular season at home against Elizabeth City State University (Feb. 22) for Senior Day.
Claflin men in
battle for third
place with FSU
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Claflin University Panthers travel to Fayetteville State University (FSU) on Thursday for a key Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division contest at the Felton J. Capel Arena.
Tip-off is set for 20 minutes after the completion of the women’s game that starts at 5:30 p.m.
The Panthers and Broncos are battling for third place in the division where only a 1/2-game separate the two teams. FSU holds the edge with a 7-6 record while Claflin is 7-7 in the conference, and 11-14 overall.
Claflin is led by guard Letrell West and guard/forward Brandon Davis at 13.3 points and 10.7 points per game, respectively.
After the contest, Claflin will be off until next week when the Panthers visit Livingstone (Feb.19). Claflin will close the regular season at home against Elizabeth City State University (Feb. 22) for Senior Day.
Thursday's games
Claflin (W) at Fayetteville State, 5:30 p.m.
Claflin at Fayetteville State, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina (W) at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson (W), 7 p.m.