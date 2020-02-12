COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Claflin will be looking to knock off an FSU team that sits atop of the division at 11-2, while the Lady Panthers have won just once in 13 league games.

The Lady Panthers, 1-22 overall for the season, will rely heavily for offense from Dionna Long, Dashia Jackson and Shakarri Mack who combined account for 64.2-pecent of the team scoring.

FSU is 14-8 overall on the season.

The Lady Panthers will remain on the road following the FSU game, traveling to Livingstone College (Feb. 19). Claflin will wrap up the regular season at home against Elizabeth City State University (Feb. 22) for Senior Day.

Claflin men in

battle for third

place with FSU

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Claflin University Panthers travel to Fayetteville State University (FSU) on Thursday for a key Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division contest at the Felton J. Capel Arena.

Tip-off is set for 20 minutes after the completion of the women’s game that starts at 5:30 p.m.