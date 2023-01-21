COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tyson's 3 lifts No. 19 Clemson to 51-50 victory over Hokies

CLEMSON — Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic, 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tyson caught a pass just left of the key, took a look at at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through and the Tigers (16-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their unexpected run atop the ACC.

Virginia Tech got a final chance as Hunter Cattoor let a 3 fly in the final seconds. But Tyson, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, came up with the loose ball as time ran out.

Minutes earlier, it looked like Cattoor had lifted the Hokies (11-8, 1-7) to a win as his 3 broke a 44-all tie. Instead, Virginia Tech, the ACC Tournament winners a season ago, continued a seven-game losing streak.

PJ Hall led Clemson with 20 points. He also added eight rebounds.

Clemson, which trailed 33-26 early in the second half, had regained momentum after Hall’s three-point play built a 44-39 lead with less than eight minutes left over the cold-shooting Hokies, who were in the midst of a 1-for-16 run from the field. But Michael Collins Jr.’s 3 and Grant Basile’s inside shot tied things at 44 to set up the final stretch.

Basile, who led the Hokies with 13 points, missed the second of two foul shots with 21.5 seconds to hold a 50-48 edge.

Clemson bounced back after its first-ever 7-0 start in the ACC ended with an 87-77 loss at Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Clemson hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Maryland Eastern Shore 76, SC State (M) 70: South Carolina State shot 50-percent (5-of-10) from behind the three-point line to take a 35-30 halftime lead, but could not hold on as Maryland Eastern Shore rallied to defeat the Bulldogs 76-70.

The Hawks shot 70-percent from the field in the second half and connected on 13-of-21 free throw attempts. SC State shot just 11 free throws in the second half, and made seven.

South Carolina State’s bench continues to play well, scoring 34 points while the Hawks managed nine.

Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Cameron Jones had 11 points and Shaman Alston added eight points.

SC State falls to 3-16 on the season and 0-3 in MEAC play. The Bulldogs will be at home Monday against Delaware State.

Maryland Eastern Shore 58, SC State (W) 52: South Carolina State held a one point lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 17-10 in the final period in a 58-52 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday in Orangeburg.

SC State committed 22 turnovers which the Lady Hawks took advantage of scoring 22 points. The Lady Bulldogs were 1-of-20 from behind the three-point line and shot 30-percent from the field.

Lovely Sonnier came off the bench to lead SC State with a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. Janiah Hinton added nine points and five rebounds.

South Carolina State drops to 1-16 on the season and 0-2 in MEAC play. The Lady Bulldogs will play host to Delaware State Monday.

Claflin (M) 56, St. Augustine’s 51

10 different players scored for Claflin as the Panthers defeated St. Augustine’s 56-51 Saturday in Raleigh.

The Panthers opened up a nine point lead early in the first half, and took a 30-26 lead into halftime. St. Augustine’s would rally in the second half and build a double-digit lead.

Claflin would out score St. Augustine’s 19-4 over the last eight minutes to the game to improve to 14-3 on the season and 6-3 in conference play.

Allen Hatchett led the Panthers with 10 points and five rebounds.

Claflin will travel to face Fayetteville State Thursday before a home game during the PAWS UP Classic against Johnson C. Smith.

St. Augustine’s 68, Claflin (W) 65

Claflin fell to 9-8 on the season and 3-6 in CIAA play after a 68-65 loss at St. Augustine’s Saturday.

The Lady Panthers rallied from an 18-point deficit in the third quarter, but missed a lay-up with three seconds left in the game that would have tied the score.

Janell Horton led Claflin with 11 points and eight rebounds while Lauren Scott added 11 points and three rebounds.

Claflin is back on the road Thursday at Fayetteville State University and will take part in the PAWS UP Classic Saturday in Orangeburg against Johnson C. Smith.

Auburn 81, South Carolina 6

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina started a three-guard lineup with no center. Auburn’s Johni Broome noticed.

The Tigers’ 6-foot-10 center had a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 16 Auburn to an 81-66 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

After two straight games in which Broome scored a total of 10 points on a combined 10 shots, the Tigers got their big man back on track.

“We like to start off early and put the pressure on them,” Broome said. “I’ve had a couple of rough games, so it was good to get going.”

Auburn (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) also got 16 points from Wendell Green and 12 from Jaylin Williams in its fifth straight win after a discouraging loss at Georgia by weathering a couple of South Carolina rallies.

The Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5) posted an 18-3 run and only trailed by 10 with eight minutes to go, but Auburn responded with its own 12-4 run and sent South Carolina to its third straight double-digit loss.

The Gamecocks sprung an upset over Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Jan. 10 and were coming home for three straight games, but lost all of them convincingly. South Carolina has not led any SEC home game at any point this season.

“South Carolina owns two of the most impressive wins in our league — Kentucky and Clemson,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I thought we had good defense, I thought we got offense off defense. Looked the part, right? We just didn’t maintain that, to give South Carolina credit.”

Freshman forward Gregory “GG” Jackson broke loose for 30 points, but didn’t get much help; sharpshooting guard Meechie Johnson scored 11 points, but was 2 for 11 from the field.

Auburn took control early, but the Gamecocks were still in the game despite shooting less than 20% from the floor and not hitting a field goal for more than five minutes in the first half. But the Tigers went on a 12-3 run to close the first half and stretched the lead to 26 points in the second.

South Carolina hit 20 field goals, and Jackson had 10 of them.

“God is putting me and my teammates through a very, very big test, but he showed what we could be capable of in that Kentucky game,” Jackson said.

Broome hit 12 of his 17 shots in 30 minutes for his sixth double-double this season and fifth against an SEC opponent.

Big picture

Auburn: The Tigers are hunting, having won five straight and about to head back home where they’ll have a chance to extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak. Auburn has won its last 28 games at Auburn Arena and took over the lead after Gonzaga lost at home to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19 to end a 75-game home winning streak.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are simply trying to be competent in their first season under coach Lamont Paris. A .500 record for the season would be considered very successful, considering he took over a team so bereft of talent that even adding an NBA prospect in Jackson wasn’t going to offer much help.







Tiger history

Auburn has won two straight road SEC games by at least 15 points for the first time since 1966.

“It was a good response,” Pearl said. “Wendell had a lot to do with it. I thought the play of Allen Flanigan will go tremendously unnoticed. He continues to just stay patient offensively and be unselfish. He plays again without a turnover.”







Poll implications

The Tigers may move into the Top 15 after a few more upsets this week. Fifteenth-ranked Connecticut has lost its last three games, but No. 14 TCU is poised to leap higher after destroying Kansas on Saturday.







Up next

Auburn returns home to play Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

South Carolina goes to Florida on Wednesday night.

Charleston 87, Northeastern 61

BOSTON (AP) — This might not be the best time for No. 18 Charleston to be taking a week off.

Sure, the Cougars could use the rest after playing four games in eight days. The players need to catch up on missed classes. And coach Pat Kelsey wouldn’t mind seeing some of his recruits play — or his own kids.

But after winning 20 straight games — the longest winning streak in the nation — it might be better to just keep playing.

“I think we’re up to 20 now, but it’s always the next game,” said guard Pat Robinson III, who came off the bench Saturday to score 14 points and helped lead the Cougars to an 87-61 victory over Northeastern.

“Two or three months, we’ve got the winning streak,” he said. “But it can be gone in a day — or in a few hours. So we really try to just be about the next thing, keep stacking wins on top of wins and just don’t be complacent.”

Ben Burnham scored 15 points off the bench for Charleston, which held Northeastern scoreless for more than four minutes late in the first half while turning a two-point deficit into a 36-21 edge. The Cougars (21-1, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association) have not lost since the second game of the season, to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11, climbing to their highest ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 since 1999.

“It’s awesome for our program. It’s awesome for our institution. It’s awesome for our city. Awesome for recruiting. But we have a really mature team that doesn’t get caught up in it,” Kelsey said. “They just stay very even keel. And that’s what we’ll continue.”

Chris Doherty had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Jared Turner also scored 11 for Northeastern (8-11, 4-4). The Huskies haven’t beaten a Top 25 team since 2015.

Charleston opened an early 10-point lead before Northeastern cut it to 21-18 on Doherty’s layup with about eight minutes left in in the first half. It was 24-22 when the Cougars ran off the next 13 points – getting three baskets inside by Robinson before back-to-back 3-pointers from fellow reserves Burnham and Raekwon Horton.

The Charleston backups outscored Northeastern’s 23-3 in the first half, and 47-30 overall.

“Guys off the bench, I thought, gave us a huge boost,” Kelsey said. “I just think they really raised the level of play when they came in. We made a big burst in the first half. Those guys came in and just played with crazy energy.”

It was 48-32 early in the second when Charleston ran off 11 of the next 13 points to make it a 25-point game. The Cougars led by as many as 33 points, 87-54.

Poll implications

The Cougars are the only ranked CAA team and have a chance to pile up wins in the conference as they eye the postseason.

Big picture

The game was just the third time Northeastern has hosted an AP Top 25 team at Matthews Arena, which was built in 1910 and was the original home of the Boston Bruins and New England Whalers. Top-ranked Michigan State visited in 2015 and No. 20 Duke played here in 1995.







Up next

Charleston will go for win No. 21 in a row at home next Saturday against second-place Hofstra (13-8, 6-2).

Northeastern: Visits Towson on Thursday.