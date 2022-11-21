COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Tyson, Hemenway lead Clemson over Loyola Maryland 72-41

Clemson 72, Loyola Maryland 41

CLEMSON (AP) — Hunter Tyson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Alex Hemenway scored 13 and Clemson rolled to a 72-41 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Hemenway sank all five of his shots — three of them from 3-point range. Chase Hunter added 10 points. Clemson (4-1) played 15 players and 10 scored.

Alonso Faure made 6 of 9 shots scored 15 points and had six rebounds for Loyola (2-3). Deon Perry hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Brevin Galloway’s layup gave Clemson a 4-2 lead 90 seconds into the game and the Tigers never trailed again. Ian Schieffelin scored the final five points in a 14-0 run and the Tigers led 25-8 with 10 minutes before halftime Dillon Hunter had consecutive layups in the final 42 seconds and Clemson led 43-14 at intermission.

Loyola shot 28.8% overall and made only 6 of 24 from beyond the arc. Clemson shot 48.2% overall and 38% from distance (8 of 21).Claflin 88, Mars Hill 79

Allen Hatchett led Claflin with 18 points as the Panthers improved to 3-0 with an 88-79 win over Mars Hill Monday.

Claflin opened the game on a 10-2 run, before Mars Hill rallied to make the score 25-24 with just over seven minutes left in the first half. An 18-7 Claflin run closed the first half with the Panthers leading 44-31.

Claflin led by as many as 20 in the second half, shooting nearly 63-percent for the game.

Timothy McElroy scored 17 points and added seven rebounds for the Panthers. Bryson Dennis had 12 points and Jailen Williams had 11 points.

Claflin is back in action Tuesday on the road at Paine College.