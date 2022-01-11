COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee tops South Carolina 66-46

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to help No. 22 Tennessee overcome a sluggish start and beat South Carolina, 66-46 on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who live by the 3-point shot, missed their first five attempts and didn't hit their first 3-pointer until 2 minutes were left in the first half. The score was tied at 22 when Tennessee went on a 12-2 run that spilled over into the second half.

Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points and 12 rebounds to aid the Tennessee effort. James hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half that gave the Vols a spark. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and John Fulkerson added 10.

James Reese led the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2) with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: In order for the Gamecocks to take any significant steps forward, they need to get production from their inside game. Wildens Leveque (10.5) has been consistent, but big men Josh Gray, Ta'Quan Woodley, Tre-Vaughn Minott and Ja'Von Benson all need to develop.

NEXT UP

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, who have played and lost to two ranked teams this season (Auburn and Tennessee), have a chance for their second SEC win Saturday at home against Florida, a team that has lost both its league games.

Second-half run propels Lions past Claflin

Trailing by three early in the second half, Lincoln (Pa.) University went on a 22-3 scoring run to build a 16 point lead, and hold on for a 77-70 win over Claflin Monday.

The Lions improved to 3-0 in conference play while Calflin dropped to 2-3 in the CIAA.

Reggie Hudson led Lincoln with 19 points while Jordan Camper added 16. Zahrion Blue and Bakir Cleveland each had 11 points while Isaiah Miles added 10 points.

For Claflin, Romero Hill and Donell Frayer Jr. each had 15 points to lead the Panthers. Noah Jenkins added 12 points in the loss.

The Panthers have a non-conference game Wednesday against Virginia Union and will be back in conference play Saturday at home against Livingstone College.

Lady Panthers use fast start to get win

Claflin outscored Lincoln (Pa.) University 19-6 in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers improved to 2-4 in conference play with a 71-60 victory.

The Lady Panthers were able to build their lead after halftime with a 24-14 run in the third quarter. Leading the way for Claflin was Breanna Price who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Janelle Sample added 13 points including a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Destiny Coleman had 12 points and Lauren Scott added 10 points in the win.

Kania Pollock led the Lady Lions with 15 points while Bryanna Brown and Shantel Cheeks added 13 points.

The Lady Panthers will face Livingstone College Saturday at home beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

