COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tarheels defeat Tigers despite second-half surge

North Carolina 69, Clemson 58

CLEMSON -- Despite the Tigers’ strong second-half performance, the No. 15/19 North Carolina Tarheels were victorious in Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday evening. The loss moves Clemson to 13-10 and 4-7 in ACC play, and North Carolina improves to 16-5 and 7-3 in ACC play.

Ten different Tigers met the court versus the Tarheels. Daisha Bradford and Amari Robinson were responsible for 24 of Clemson’s points, with 14 and 10, respectively. Bradford also added six rebounds and four steals on the afternoon.

In the first quarter, North Carolina set the tone early after taking an 8-0 lead after less than three minutes. The Tigers struggled to respond and generate their offense as the quarter closed out to a 20-9 lead for the Tarheels. After a slow second quarter, North Carolina took a 36-20 lead over Clemson to close out the half.

Clemson fired back in the third quarter and closed North Carolina’s lead to 41-37 with just over two minutes left in the quarter. The Tigers went on a 17-0 run and held the Tarheels to only seven points during the quarter. Brie Perpignan and Bradford’s combined 12 points during the third quarter brought Clemson within four heading into the final ten minutes.

“What a fight. A tremendous second-half attempt….We have to keep digging in and control things that we can,” said Coach Amanda Butler.

North Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter after a 10-0 run over almost three minutes. The Tarheels outscored the Tigers 26-19 in the game’s final frame to secure the win.

Paulina Paris and Kennedy Todd-Williams contributed a combined 37 points for North Carolina, with 22 and 15, respectively.

Clemson is back in action on Thursday, welcoming Miami to Littlejohn Coliseum for an 8 p.m. contest.