COLLEGE BASKETBALL: S.C. State and Clemson get wins

SC State University 73
East Carolina 68
Clemson 95
Penn State 90
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Investigators are searching for a 5-year-old child reported missing from an Orangeburg residence, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell ann…
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a woman considered missing and endangered.
A Eutawville woman pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Deputies are investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help locating the 5-year-old child of a woman whose body was discover…
Allanah Jenay Holmes, the 25-year-old Orangeburg woman who was reported missing by her father, has been found safe.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is continuing its search for 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes, who was last seen on Nov. 12, accord…
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is rejoining a national program designed to reduce car break-ins.
