COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 9 Auburn wins 81-66 over South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina 81-66 for its 10th straight win Tuesday night.

The Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) were up by 21 points in the second half before the Gamecocks cut it to 63-55 with about seven minutes left. But Green stepped forward again with two foul shots and 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler jammed home a basket as Auburn opened 2-0 in the league for the first time in four years.

Auburn made the Top 10 for the first time this season — and fourth time in the past five seasons — and had little trouble justifying their lofty spot most of the way against the Gamecocks.

Green was practically unstoppable in the first 20 minutes, the 5-foot-11 sophomore going for 14 points as he made six of 10 shots and grabbed five rebounds. Green has six points in a 17-5 run by the Tigers to take control.

Green had a three-point play to increase the margin to 12 points. When he blew by the defense for an uncontested layup two minutes later, a frustrated South Carolina coach Frank Martin called time out.

Nothing the Gamecocks did stopped Green, who moments later connected on a long, floating 3-pointer several feet behind the line to go up 44-27.

Kessler, the North Carolina transfer, was coming off a triple-double (16 points, 10 rebounds, 11 blocks) in Auburn's win over LSU last time out.

And Kessler was a presence in this one, his length keeping South Carolina from getting close the basket as Auburn outscored the Gamecocks 24-8 on points in the paint.

Kessler wasn't too far off a second straight triple double, finishing with 12 points, 10 boards and four of Auburn's six blocked shots.

The Tigers hadn't won this many in a row since notching 12 straight victories late in the 2018-2019 season. That streak came to an end in the Final Four, a 63-62 semifinal loss to Virginia.

Erik Stevenson tied his season high with 25 points for South Carolina.

UP NEXT

Auburn returns home to play Florida on Saturday night.

South Carolina starts a two-game road swing at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Winthrop men's basketball games postponed

The Winthrop men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at High Point, and Saturday, Jan. 8 at home vs. Campbell have been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Winthrop program. The Conference office is working with all teams involved to reschedule both games.

