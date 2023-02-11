SC State 94, Coppin St. 84: South Carolina State earned its first MEAC win of the season, knocking off Coppin State 94-84 Saturday in Orangeburg.

The Bulldogs bench outscored Coppin State 31-18, and finished with a season-high 29 assists.

Latavian Lawrence led SC State with 18 points and grabbed five rebounds. Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points and seven assists, Lesown Hallums had 11 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Jones had 15 points and seven assists off the bench.

SC State improves to 4-20 overall and 1-7 in MEAC play. The Bulldogs will play host to Morgan State Monday.

SC State (W) 63, Coppin State 61: Nicole Gwynn tossed in an team-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead South Carolina State to an season sweep over visit Coppin State Saturday.

Janiah Hinton added 12 points and three assists, while Aja Smith chipped in 11 points. Lovely Sonnier fell two points short of another double-double, finishing the game with eight points and 12 rebounds in the win.

South Carolina State improves to 3-20 overall and 2-6 in the MEAC. The Lady Bulldogs will play host to Morgan State Monday.

Claflin (W) 96, St. Augustine’s 73: Lauren Scott connected on six-of-seven three point attempts, and finished with 26 points to help Claflin defeat St. Augustine’s 96-73 Saturday.

The Lady Panthers shot 50-percent from behind the three-point line as a team, and finished with 17 offensive rebounds compared to just five for the Lady Falcons.

Nya Morris finished with 15 points for the Lady Panthers. Morgan Kelson had 10 points and Destiny Coleman added 10 points off the bench.

Claflin improves to 12-11 and 5-9 in CIAA play. The Lady Panthers will play their home finale Wednesday against Fayetteville State.

St. Augustine’s 67, Claflin (M) 63: Claflin’s late rally fell short as St. Augustine’s defeated the Panthers 67-63 Saturday in Orangeburg.

The Panthers fell behind by 17 in the first half, but were able to cut the lead to two when Jailen Williams connected on two free throws with 0:15 left in the game. The Falcons were able to seal the game when Joshua Johnson hit two free throws and the Panthers missed a last-second shot.

St. Augustine’s bench outscored Claflin 33-5.

Williams led the Panthers with 23 points while Bryson Dennis added 19 points.

The Panthers fall to 18-5 and 9-5 in CIAA play. Claflin will play its home finale Wednesday against Fayetteville State.

South Carolina 64, Ole Miss 61: OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Meechie Johnson made a three-point play and Jacobi Wright drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with 44 seconds left to lift South Carolina past Ole Miss, 64-61 on Saturday.

Ole Miss hit 6 of 14 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first half but went 0-9 over the final 20 minutes and missed opportunities to close out a win. With a two-point lead and 2:24 to play the Rebels worked for an open look and found Myles Burns with an open lane to the basket. He could not get his open look to fall and, after Chico Carter Jr. was whistled for an intentional foul, Burns missed both free throws.

Tye Fagan hit two free throws with 1:31 left to give Ole Miss a four-point lead, 59-55, Johnson drove the lane for a layup and added a free throw to get the Gamecocks within one, and after Fagan turned it over, Wright buried a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead. Johnson added 3 of 4 from the line to put the game out of reach and Fagan added a layup with a second left for the final margin.

Hayden Brown scored 18 points to lead South Carolina (9-16, 2-10 Southeastern Conference). Wright hit 3 of 5 from distance and scored 17 points with five boards and four assists. Johnson contributed 13 points.

Fagan led Ole Miss (10-15, 2-10) with 17 points. Robert Allen finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

South Carolina travels to face Vanderbilt Tuesday.

North Carolina 91, Clemson 71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love hit a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina beat Clemson 91-71 on Saturday.

Bacot posted his 15th double-double of the season and 64th of his career as the Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Davis added four 3-pointers and 17 points. North Carolina made a season-high tying 15 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 48% overall.

PJ Hall scored 18 points, Chase Hunter added 15 but on 3-of-16 shooting and Brevin Galloway added 10 for the Tigers (18-7, 10-4), who lost their third straight and dropped out of a first-place tie. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson had an early 3-pointer to go over 1,000 career points but that was all he got, taking just two shots in 32 minutes against the defense of Leaky Black.

Bacot restored a double-digit lead with the first basket of the second half and the Tar Heels, hitting eight of their first nine shots, built a 19-point bulge with the aid of four 3-pointers, two from Love. The lead remained in double figures and reached 25 with 6:23 to go after an 11-0 run that included 3-pointers by Puff Johnson, Love and Davis.

Love scored 12 points in the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers that boosted North Carolina into a 22-17 lead. Bacot had 10 points and nine rebounds and the Tar Heels led 42-33 at halftime.

Clemson is host to Florida State on Wednesday.