COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cooke leads No. 5 South Carolina to 103-41 win over Temple

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina sophomore guard Ford Cooper Jr. is immediately eligible to take the court for the Gamecocks this season after the NCAA Division I Council granted a blanket waiver allowing transfer student-athletes to compete immediately.
"We're excited for Ford to compete this season," Gamecock men's coach Frank Martin said. "He's worked hard in practice this fall to learn our system, and he is another experienced guard that adds to the depth we have in our backcourt."
Cooper transferred to Carolina after spending his freshman season at Missouri State, where he played in 27 games with five starts. His 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio in Missouri Valley Conference contests ranked third in the league. His top scoring output of the season came in a seven-point performance versus Evansville, and his five assists in a matchup at Drake marked a season best. Cooper had 10 games with two or more assists last season as well.
Gamecocks topple Temple
COLUMBIA (AP) — Zia Cooke tied her career high with five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as No. 5 South Carolina powered past Temple 103-41 on Thursday night.
Cooke sparked a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to break a 14-14 tie and send the Gamecocks (5-1) to their second straight victory since having their 29-game win streak halted at home against No. 4 North Carolina State two weeks ago.
For Temple (0-3), it was the fourth straight loss against its former coach, South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who got her college coaching start with the Owls in 2000.
Aliyah Boston had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Gamecocks, who reached 100 points in two of their three home games this season.
South Carolina took control as Cooke got going in the final 90 seconds of the opening quarter. She drove for a basket before knocking down a 3-pointer after a steal by Brea Beal.
The Gamecocks kept the pressure on after that, outscoring Temple 23-11 to lead 44-25 at the half.
It was a much more satisfying showing than the last time the Gamecocks played at Colonial Life Arena, when South Carolina fell to North Carolina State 54-46 on Dec. 3.
Staley didn't hold back after that, criticizing her team's coachability and the players' desire to put up any wild shot they could get. Her best postgame zinger that night was telling her team, which shot 10 percent in the second quarter of their first loss in more than a year, that she could be "blindfolded with defense" and shoot better.
Her players paid attention with a solid recovery at then No. 23 Iowa State a few days later, winning 83-65 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Against Temple, the Gamecocks took another solid step forward with suffocating defense and solid shooting. South Carolina forced 18 turnovers, 13 in the first half, and hit eight 3-pointers, five by Cooke, to take over.
Mia Davis, who came in averaging 28 points a game, had 17 to lead Temple.
South Carolina is off for two weeks until starting Southeastern Conference play against Ole Miss on Dec. 31.
Clemson outlasts FSU in nail-biter
CLEMSON — Hanging on for an impressive win over Florida State, the Clemson women's basketball team outlasted the Seminoles on Thursday. In the final minute, with the game all even at 69 points apiece, Clemson used a few trips to the free throw line and clutch defense to come away with a hard-fought 72-69 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.
In addition to shooting 45.0 percent from the floor, Clemson (7-1, 2-1) connected on six shots from beyond the arc. Florida State (2-1, 1-1) finished with a field goal percentage of 35.8 and made 17-of-19 free throws.
The trio of Gabby Elliott, Kendall Spray and Delicia Washington led the Tigers on the night. Elliott scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go along with her five rebounds and three assists. Spray made four 3-pointers and ended up with 17 points. She also had five boards. Washington recorded 15 points and six rebounds, as the Florida native and former Florida Gator was on the winning end of a contest against Florida State for the first time in her career. Additionally, Tylar Bennett, who gathered four rebounds, continued to make her mark as one the nation's top shot blockers with five blocks to her name. Florida State's Kourtney Weber led all scorers with 21 points.
Spray provided Clemson with an early 6-0 lead by knocking down a pair of threes. Elliott made a trey soon afterward to place the Tigers ahead 9-2. Clemson went on to lead 21-15 at the end of the first quarter. Washington scored on an athletic drive to the basket to start the second quarter, and the Tigers led by double digits soon after that. A Florida State run resulted in the game being tied at 29-29, but Spray broke the tie with a pull-up 3-pointer in transition. At halftime, the contest was knotted up at 36-36.
The Tigers outscored the Seminoles in the third quarter, though, boasting a 53-50 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Bennett tallied a couple of emphatic blocks in the third period, and Weronika Hipp benefited from a friendly roll on a three-ball. In the final period of play, Spray swished a 3-pointer of her own, which increased the Tigers' lead to five points with 7:19 remaining, and Elliott converted a steal into a pivotal layup with 3:27 left on the game clock. Bennett blocked yet another shot down the stretch, and Clemson's defense made the ultimate difference, with the Seminoles failing to score in the final 30 seconds and the Tigers winning 72-69.
Clemson will next take on Notre Dame (3-3, 1-1) at Littlejohn. Scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, the game between the Tigers and the Fighting Irish will air on a regional sports network (RSN).
