COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin picks up win against Bulls

Claflin picks up win against Bulls

Isaiah Johnson scored 20 points and added five rebounds off the bench to help Claflin to a 72-61 victory over Johnson C. Smith Saturday.

Thanks to Johnson, Claflin was able to hold a 33-16 advantage in points off the bench.

Richard Visitacion also had 20 points for the Panthers while Allen Hatchett added 14 points in the victory.

Claflin improves to 3-7 in CIAA play and are scheduled to face St. Augustine's Monday in Orangeburg.

Lady Panthers fall to Johnson C. Smith

Claflin dropped to 3-7 in CIAA play with a 75-59 loss at Johnson C. Smith Saturday.

Lauren Scott and Breanna Price each had 11 points to lead the Lady Panthers. Dionna Long added 10 points in the loss.

Johnson C. Smith held a 42-24 rebound advantage allowing the Lady Bulls to outscore Claflin 18-3 in second chance points.

Claflin is scheduled to play at home Monday against St. Augustine.

Sunday games

South Carolina (W) at Florida, noon

Georgia Tech at Clemson (W), 6 p.m.

