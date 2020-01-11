Brandon Davis and Donnell Frayer, Jr. accounted for seven points down the stretch as the Panthers avenged an earlier season loss to Bowie State University, defeating the Bulldogs 66-60 on Saturday at Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).
In winning for the fifth straight game, Claflin improved its season record to 9-7 overall, but more importantly, 5-2 against Central Intercollegiate Athletic (CIAA) teams.
Bowie State, which saw its winning streak snapped at five games, is now 10-7 overall and 2-3 in the CIAA.
The Panthers held a 53-43 lead at 11:47 of the second half, only to see the Bulldogs move ahead at 60-57 with 3:02 left. Bowie State would hold the lead until Davis and Frayer, Jr. went to work.
Davis, who had six points in the game, hit a pair of free throws with 1:46 left, giving Claflin the lead for good at 61-60. Frayer, Jr. followed with a three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining, extending the Panthers lead to 64-60. Davis added a basket for good measures with 18 seconds left.
Claflin scored the game’s last nine points.
Letrell West led three Panthers in double-figures with 15 points and five assists followed by Frayer, Jr. and Haneef Britt at 13 and 10 points, respectively
Devin Smith had nine points and five assists for Claflin. Smith and West connected on three three-point baskets for Panthers.
Claflin ended the game, shooting 54.3-percent (25-for-46) from the field and 47.6-percent (10-for-21) in the three-point department.
Bowie State was led in the scoring by Kani Coles with 13 points followed by Saiquan Jamison with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Hayes had 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Bowie State shot 41.3-percent (19-for-46) from the floor and 19-of-31 at the free throw line.
In the first half, the Claflin offense hit four three-pointers in the early going to take a 20-11 at the midway point.
Over the next five minutes, the Panthers would continue to score, pushing their lead to double-figures at 29-19 with 5:18 on the clock when Jailen Williams hit a three-pointer.
Bowie State took advantage of free throw opportunities in the closing minutes to trail 37-31 at the half. The Bulldogs shot 81.1-percent (13-of-16) from the charity stripe in the half.
Both teams shot over 50-percent in the first half with the Panthers hitting 57.7-percent (15-for-26) that included 7-for-11 beyond the three-point line. Bowie State connected on 50.0-percent (9-for-18) from the floor.
Claflin will return to action on Wednesday at Johnson C. Smith University for a CIAA Southern Division matchup.
Bowie State 62 (W)
Claflin 47
Bowie State University held off a fighting Claflin University Lady Panthers team for a 62-47 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) win at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena). Saturday (Jan. 11).
The hard-fought loss dropped Claflin to 0-14 on the season and 0-7 in the CIAA, while Bowie State, which is ranked ninth in the D2SIDA Weekly National Poll and shares the top spot in the D2SIDA Atlantic Regional Poll with Virginia Union University, improved to 14-1 and 4-1.
Shakarri Mack came off the bench to lead the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 at the charity stripe. She also led the team in rebounding with six. Dionna Long was the only other player in double-figures for Claflin with 12 points.
Kyaja Williams, who eclipsed the 1,000th career-point mark, led Bowie State with a double-double of 25 points and 13 points followed by Chyna Butler at 19 points.
Claflin held its own against Bowie State in the first half, but a 6-0 run by the Bulldogs to start the third quarter put the visitors on top for good. The six unanswered points provided Bowie State with a 34-28 lead with 6:42 on the clock.
The Lady Panthers could get no closer than five points in the quarter at 41-36 which came at the two minute mark. Bowie State finished the quarter with a 46-38 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Autheria Dantzler, who had seven points in the game, pulled Claflin within 46-40 with 7:41 left on a basket. Bowie State closed the game with a 16-7 run for the 62-47 win.
In the first quarter, the Lady Panthers played like an upset minded team for the second straight game, jumping out to an early lead. Claflin raced out to a four-point lead twice, the last at 10-6 at the 4:47 mark, before going on an 8-2 run. The run increased the Lady Panthers lead to 10,18-8, with 1:47 left in the quarter.
Bowie State scored he last three points of the quarter, but still trailed at 18-11.
The Lady Panthers shot 53.3-percent (8-of-15) from the floor while Bowie State managed only 20.0-percent (3-for-15) in the opening quarter.
The second quarter saw the scoring reverse as Bowie State outscored Claflin 17-10, pulling even at 28-28 heading into intermission.
Bowie State scored 11 of the last 15 points of the quarter to wipe away a 23-17 Claflin lead over the last 4:09.
For the game, Claflin shot 35.4-percent (17-for-48) from the field and 12-of-22 from the free throw line.
Bowie State shot little better from the field at 41.2-percent (21-for-51) and in free throws at 20-of-32.
Claflin’s Dashia Jackson had the only three-pointer in the game as the Lady Panthers were 1-for7 and Bowie State was unsuccessful in six attempts.
The Lady Panthers will return to the hardwood on Wednesday at Johnson C. Smith University for CIAA Southern Division contest.
