COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin falls to Lincoln

Lincoln (Pa.) 71, Claflin (G) 64

Claflin's women's basketball team dropped its second straight CIAA game 71-64 at Lincoln (Pa.) Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start falling behind 18-10 at the end of the first quarter. Claflin would outscore Lincoln 22-14 in the second half to tie the game going to halftime. Another slow start after the break put Claflin back in a hole, and this time they could not rally.

Anyssa Fields led Lincoln with 22 points and nine rebounds. Ciani Montgomery had 16 points, Jaleesa Lanier had 12 points and D'Ayzha Atkinson had 10 points.

Claflin was led by Nya Morris who had 14 points. Destiny Coleman had 12 points off the bench while Lauren Scott added 10 points.

Claflin will be travel to face Livingstone College Saturday.

Morgan State 90, SC State (M) 85

Rakeim Gary led South Carolina State (3-15, 0-2) with 15 points, but was the only starter in double figures as South Carolina State dropped to 0-2 in the MEAC after a 90-85 loss to Morgan State Tuesday.

Morgan State built a 12-point halftime lead after scoring 51 points in the first half. SC State was able to mount a comeback in the second half, but it fell short.

Malik Miller led the Bears recording a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Burke had 30 points and Kamron Hobbs added 18 points.

Lesown Hallums had 14 points for SC State off the bench while Cameron Jones added 13 points and Latavian Lawrence had 10 points.

SC State travels to Durham to face North Carolina Central Saturday.