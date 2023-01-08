COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Carolina survives scare;Clemson falls to Orange

South Carolina 58, Mississippi State 51

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — There haven't been many games in which the South Carolina Gamecocks have been challenged on the court over the course of the last few years, but Dawn Staley's team was on the ropes on Sunday.

The Gamecocks have averaged 82 points per game with a 39-point average margin of victory. Mississippi State kept the game in single digits the entire way until the final minute and would give the Gamecocks a challenge but the defending national champs prevailed yet again, 58-51.

"To keep our women in a position to take everybody's best, we've done it for the last several years," coach Dawn Staley said. "We've been pretty successful in this conference, and I do think it's because of the competition that we see night in and night out. We've got to perform at a high level. There's no room for us to have mental breakdowns or mental mistakes because people will make us pay for it. I thought Mississippi State did that."

Zia Cooke scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 to help No. 1 remain unbeaten. It was just the third time this season that the Gamecocks won by single digits and the first time that the team has been held under 60 points this year.

The Gamecocks were held to a season-low point total on 19 of 65 (29%) shooting, but were able to find a way. Boston added 15 rebounds in the win.

South Carolina (16-0, 3-0 SEC) had a massive advantage at the free throw line where the Gamecocks were 14 of 24 while MSU was 2 of 5. The Gamecocks also dominated the boards with a 53-35 edge including 22 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs also surrendered 25 offensive rebounds to Tennessee in a loss earlier this week.

It was another stellar defensive showing for Mississippi State (12-5, 1-3), which is second in the SEC in scoring defense and top five nationally.

Jerkaila Jordan led the way for the Bulldogs against No. 1 with 13 points and five rebounds. Jessika Carter had 11 points on 5 of 11 with nine rebounds and had nine of those points in the fourth quarter.

After struggling in the first three quarters to get points, Carter gave a final push.

"It was time to turn it on. My teammates don't let me get down on myself. In the first half, it wasn't working for me and I wasn't playing as hard as I could have," Carter said. "My teammates told me they needed me and I had to do what I had to do."

Big picture

South Carolina: The Gamecocks were challenged in a big way by the Bulldogs but survived to stay undefeated. The defending champs have been absolutely dominant this year with only three games decided by single digits. They remain the team to beat in the SEC yet again.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were looking for a spark after back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and Tennessee and they got it. State will now look to get back on track with some wins.

Up next

South Carolina will stay on the road traveling to Kentucky next Thursday.

Mississippi State is off until next Sunday when the Bulldogs travel to Texas A&M.

Syracuse 91, Clemson 77

CLEMSON – Four Syracuse starters scored in double-figures and Clemson dropped a Sunday afternoon home contest, 91-77. The win moves the Orange to 12-4 on the year, 3-2 in the ACC, while the loss drops the Tigers to 11-6, 2-3 in the ACC.

Daisha Bradford led Clemson in scoring with 19 on the day, while Amari Robinson tallied 14 and Eno Inyang turned in her second double-figure performance with 14. Robinson and Inyang also led the Tigers on the glass, with 8 and 7, respectively.

Bradford paced the Tigers with 10 points in the first quarter to push the Tigers out to a 10-point lead. Syracuse pushed the pace in the second quarter, however, ending the half on a 16-1 run to take a 45-37 lead into halftime.

The Orange continued the offensive pressure on the Tigers, opening the third quarter with an 8-0 run to open their largest lead of the day at the time. The Tigers cut the lead to 10 on multiple occasions, but Syracuse continued to add to their lead, opening up a 17-point advantage. The Tigers, however, used back-to-back baskets to end the quarter and cut the lead to 12 heading into the game’s final ten.

The Tigers used stifling defense to cut the Syracuse lead to four with 5:00 remaining, then again with 3:30 to go. Syracuse held off the attack, however, for the 91-77 victory.

Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 27 points, including six threes.

Clemson is back in action on Thursday, traveling to Durham, N.C., for a 7:00 p.m. matchup with Duke on ACCNX.