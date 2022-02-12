COLLEGE BASKETBALL Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

S. Carolina 80, Georgia 68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina defeated Georgia 80-68 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). James Reese V added 10 points and six assists.

Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, Braelen Bridges added 16, Jabri Abdur-Rahim 12 and Aaron Cook 11 with six assists for Georgia (6-19, 1-11), which lost its fifth straight.

South Carolina swept the series series and has won 12 straight against the Bulldogs.

In their first meeting this season on Jan. 22, the Gamecocks won 83-66 after rallying from a double-digit, first-half deficit. This time, they erased an eight-point, first-half hole with a 20-0 run on 7-of-10 shooting while Georgia went 0 of 6 with four turnovers.

Georgia closed the gap to 42-38 by halftime and had a lead that lasted nine seconds early in the second half before the Gamecocks went in front for good on a Bryant bucket. A Carter 3-pointer made it 76-66 with just under four minutes left and the lead stayed in double figures.

South Carolina, which leads the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game, was plus-5 in that category and outscored Georgia 18-6 on second-chance points. The Gamecocks won the overall rebounding battle 41-27. They shot 52%, 10% better than the Bulldogs.

South Carolina is at Ole Miss on Tuesday. Georgia is at LSU on Wednesday.

Notre Dame 76, Clemson 61

CLEMSON (AP) — Blake Wesley scored 18 of his 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game as Notre Dame cruised to a 76-61 victory over Clemson on Saturday night.

Notre Dame (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic Coat Conference) has won four straight and eight out of its last nine games. Clemson (12-13, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four consecutive games and five of its last six.

Dane Goodwin added 20 points and Cormac Ryan 13 for Notre Dame, which shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field and 54% (13 of 24) from long range. Wesley, Goodwin and Ryan combined for 11 3-pointers.

PJ Hall scored 19 points for Clemson. Nick Honor added 12 points and Naz Bohannon 10.

Wesley made his first six field-goal attempts that included four 3-pointers and grabbed five of his six rebounds as the Irish jumped out to a 28-11 lead and a 38-28 halftime advantage.

Clemson cut the deficit to 41-34. Goodwin then scored the next five points, Wesley and Ryan added 3s, and the Irish pulled away with a 15-5 run.

The Tigers were without senior guard David Collins, who was serving a one-game suspension from the ACC following the flagrant foul 2 that led to his ejection from Thursday's game against Duke. Collins is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.

S.C. State 66, Coppin St. 58

Claflin 63, St. Augustine's 55

Coppin St. (W) 80, S.C. State 55

St. Augustine's (W) 63, Claflin 61

Sunday games

Claflin at Fayetteville State, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina (W) at Georgia, noon

Clemson (W) at Georgia Tech, noon

