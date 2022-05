COLLEGE BASEBALL

ACC Tournament

Thursday games

Georgia Tech 9, Louisville 4

Notre Dame 5, Florida State 3.

Virginia Tech 18, Clemson 6

Friday games

Notre Dame 3, Virginia 0.

Wake Forest 16, Miami 3

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

SEC Tournament

Wednesday, May 25

Kentucky 3, Auburn 1

Alabama 4, Arkansas 3

No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Florida

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Thursday, May 26

No, 2 Texas A&M 10, No. 7 Florida 0

No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 1

No. 4 LSU 11, No. 12 Kentucky 6

Friday, May 27

Florida 7, Arkansas 5

Kentucky 10, Vanderbilt 2

No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 2 Texas A&M

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 Tennessee

Saturday, May 28

Noon Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner SEC Network

TBD Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner SEC Network

Sunday, May 29

2 p.m. Championship Game

