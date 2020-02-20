COLLEGE BASEBALL, SOFTBALL

Winter weather forces Claflin
baseball series schedule change
Due to anticipated frigid temperatures in the Milledgeville, Ga. area on Friday, the Peach Belt Conference series between Claflin University and Georgia College scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23, has been changed. The two teams will now meet on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23.
The three-game series, which was scheduled to be played as single games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will now be played as a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday.
The first pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m. while the first pitch of the opening game of the doubleheader on Sunday is set for a noon start, with the second game beginning 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Claflin’s third game of last weekend's series with Lander was a rainout. The Panthers dropped the series to Lander, falling 10-6 and 6-4 in the opening games.
Claflin will take a 2-7 overall record and 0-5 conference record into this weekend’s series.
Weather forces postponement
of CIAA/SIAC Softball Challenge
Due to the inclement weather throughout the week, this weekend’s CIAA/SIAC Challenge in Sumter has been postponed.
The tournament which was scheduled to run from Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23 at Patriot Point in Sumter will now be played on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23, at Palmetto Park which is also located in Sumter.
The Claflin Lady Panthers were scheduled to play Tuskegee University and Kentucky State University on Friday, Savannah State on Saturday (Feb. 22) and Miles College and Benedict College on Sunday (Feb. 23).
A new schedule of games has not been determined.
Weather has not been kind to the Claflin softball program, forcing cancellations or postponements of the last nine contests for the Lady Panthers.
Claflin last saw action on Friday, Feb. 14 against University of Charleston.