COLLEGE BASEBALL, SOFTBALL

Winter weather forces Claflin

baseball series schedule change

Due to anticipated frigid temperatures in the Milledgeville, Ga. area on Friday, the Peach Belt Conference series between Claflin University and Georgia College scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23, has been changed. The two teams will now meet on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23.

The three-game series, which was scheduled to be played as single games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will now be played as a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday.

The first pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m. while the first pitch of the opening game of the doubleheader on Sunday is set for a noon start, with the second game beginning 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Claflin’s third game of last weekend's series with Lander was a rainout. The Panthers dropped the series to Lander, falling 10-6 and 6-4 in the opening games.

Claflin will take a 2-7 overall record and 0-5 conference record into this weekend’s series.

