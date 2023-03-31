Carolina falls to Mississippi State

Through seven games in SEC play, South Carolina managed to stay perfect. But despite how well the Gamecocks had been playing, they were due for a bad game at some point.

And it just happened to come against a team due for a win. Mississippi State, who hadn’t won a game in league play yet, defeated the Gamecocks 13-3 Friday night.

It’s the Bulldogs’ first win in conference play since April 29, 2022. It’s also the first time that South Carolina (25-3, 7-1 SEC) has been run-ruled this year.

For the first time this year, Noah Hall truly didn’t have his best stuff. It started almost immediately after recording a quick first out. The Bulldogs pounded out four straight singles to tie the game at one. But Hall managed to get out of any further trouble.

After working through a clean second inning, Hall got into more trouble in the third. He served up back-to-back home runs followed by an RBI single, which ended his night. He gave up five runs on nine hits through 2.2 innings.

Trailing by five runs, Evan Stone and Wimmer picked up back-to-back RBI hits to cut the deficit to three. That would be as close as they’d get, though. Gartman got out of trouble as he completed five strong innings to end his night.

To South Carolina’s credit, it was hitting the ball hard but couldn’t find the same holes as Mississippi State. The Gamecocks only struck out six times but went 5-for-25 (.200) at the plate.

After watching his offense struggle, Mark Kingston was ejected for arguing with the home plate umpire in the fourth.

The flood gates eventually started to open after South Carolina’s rally came to a halt. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth, all starting with a leadoff homer off the bat of Slate Alford.

But they weren’t done scoring yet, though. With Alford leading off again to start the sixth, he smashed his second home run of the game to make it an eight-run lead. Three errors in the inning gave the Bulldogs two more runs to take a double-digit lead into the seventh.

In total, Mississippi State pounded out 18 hits, making it 30 overall in the series.

South Carolina will now have to turn the page quickly with another game still to be played.

Up next: The Gamecocks will go for the series victory Saturday afternoon with right-hander Jack Mahoney on the mound. First pitch is at 3 p.m. on SEC Network plus.

Carolina continues historic start

South Carolina baseball’s historic start to the season continues.

The Gamecocks, who’ve been in the SEC since 1992 – a stretch of 30 seasons taking out the COVID year – are now off to their best start ever in the league (7-0) after yet another dramatic win. The Gamecocks are 25-2 overall.

South Carolina powered its way past Mississippi State 6-4 Thursday night, plating three of the final four runs of the game en route to the series-opening win.

No. 2 Demon Deacons rally past Tigers 4-3

CLEMSON -- Justin Johnson’s one-out single in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run in No. 2 Wake Forest’s 4-3 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Demon Deacons, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and clinched their first series win over Clemson since 2015, improved to 25-3 overall and 9-2 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 16-12 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.

Lucas Costello’s solo homer in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then the Demon Deacons scored a run in the top of the fourth inning on Costello’s two-out single. Riley Bertram’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the score, then Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to give the Tigers the lead.

The Demon Deacons tied the score in the eighth inning on Costello’s safety squeeze bunt, then they took the lead in the ninth inning. Leadoff batter Brock Wilken was hit by an 0-2 pitch and moved to second on Pierce Bennett’s sacrifice bunt. Wilken scored on Johnson’s sharp single to left-center.

Seth Keener (3-0) earned the win, while Cam Minacci pitched the ninth inning to record his seventh save of the season for Wake Forest, who snapped Clemson’s streak of six series wins in a row. Jackson Lindley (1-3) suffered the loss. Tiger reliever Nick Clayton matched his career high for innings pitched (4.2) and strikeouts (8), allowing just three hits, one run and one walk.

The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Tigers fall to Demon Deacons 8-3

CLEMSON – Rhett Lowder pitched 7 productive innings to lead No. 2 Wake Forest to an 8-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night. The Demon Deacons, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 24-3 overall and 8-2 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 16-11 overall and 2-5 in ACC play.

Lowder (6-0) earned the win by allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with six strikeouts. Tiger starter Austin Gordon (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, five runs and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched