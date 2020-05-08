Coexisting with COVID-19

So, for now, we're going to have to find a way to coexist with this pathogen.

If it is confirmed that having had the disease and developed antibodies confers robust and long-lasting immunity, perhaps survivors can resume their normal activities, and those whose work requires up-close-and-personal contact, like barbers and massage therapists, can somehow have their COVID-immune status certified. Unless and until we have universal testing, however, there's no way to know who's safe and who's not.

The rest of us will venture out more slowly and cautiously, with masks now a routine part of our wardrobes. The most vulnerable -- those over 65 and those suffering from preexisting conditions such as heart disease or diabetes -- will likely be the last to emerge from isolation. But what will we find when we come back out into the world?

It is hard to imagine how large crowds, such as those for sports events, can safely gather before there is a vaccine. We may have to watch sports on television -- assuming the immunity status of the athletes is known and arrangements can be made that allow them to stay healthy and compete safely -- and provide our own crowd noise.