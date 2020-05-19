Coastal town to vote on $470K marketing request amid virus

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A town council in coastal South Carolina is expected to vote on whether to grant a local chamber of commerce $470,000 to help market the area to tourists as it recovers from the effects of the coronavirus.
This isn't the first time the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has asked for money from the Town of Hilton Head Island, but it is the largest request, The Island Packet reported.
The chamber was allocated $175,000 after Hurricane Dorian, and after Tropical Storm Florence, from the town's post-disaster advertising budget.
Town Manager Steve Riley had approved those post-disaster funds without going through the council first. This time, the request isn't as time-sensitive and the council wants to further discuss how the money will be spent, Riley said.
The campaign, called "Save the Summer Campaign — Escape to America's Favorite Island," was seeking to spend most of the funds on paid media, social advertising and search engine marketing.
The vote is scheduled for June 16.
