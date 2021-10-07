Co-worker disparages hip-hop music

DEAR HARRIETTE: My white co-worker is constantly talking down on hip-hop. This rubs me the wrong way because hip-hop is a predominantly Black genre. Am I right to view his loud disdain for the genre as a racial microaggression? -- Hip-Hop Lover

DEAR HIP-HOP LOVER: I wouldn't be so quick to call his comments a microaggression. He may truly not like hip-hop music in general. There are many genres of music, and people often feel strongly one way or the other about the different types. Because you find his commentary offensive, you may want to challenge him. Ask him specifically what he dislikes about hip-hop. When people speak in generalizations, it can seem like they are sterotyping.

Share what you like about hip-hop music. Bring up examples of artists you find interesting, and tell him why. By bringing artists to life through your examples, you may be able to educate him about music he may simply be unfamiliar with. This may not get him to fall in love with the genre, but he may grow to understand what you value in it.