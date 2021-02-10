Closing the book on childish behavior

Dear Annie: My stepmother is the epitome of a wicked stepmother. My sister and I are grown and have our own lives and families. Our father married "Mary." We believe it was out of loneliness. She is 15 years younger than him and has a drinking problem. She says the drinking is under control, but it is quite clear it isn't. She has a record for driving under the influence and for drug possession charges. Again, we were told it was all under control.

My sister and I have been ignored, talked about, lied about and made to feel unwelcome in our dad's home. However, we put all that aside because our dad said he was happy and that she took care of him. We continued to try and get along with Mary.

The problem is that he is seriously ill now after having his second stroke, and she is being very cruel and secretive with information and updates on our dad's health. She has said more than once, "He is my husband." So? He is and always will be my dad and my responsibility. I've tried to explain that this not the time for childish drama; we need to come together and do what's best for our dad. But she slams the door in our face every time. I am not walking away from my dad. What is the resolution here? When our dad gets out of the hospital, he does not need this. What do I do? -- Emotionally Drained