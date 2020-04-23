Clemson's Simmons, Terrell and Carolina's Kinlaw selected in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft

The self-described 'Swiss Army Knife' of the Clemson defense, linebacker Isaiah Simmons (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), was selected at No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft.
"Wow. Excited, very excited," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said of selecting the former Tiger standout. "This is one of the most unique players I've ever evaluated. The size, the length, the athleticism, the coverability in space; there's very little this guy can't do.
"We vowed to fix this defense and make sure we get playmakers who can cover ground and guys who can run."
Simmons was considered a top prospect overall by an ESPN ranking last week, ahead of No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow among more. He was rated as the No. 1 outside linebacker by the network.
Simmons came to Clemson from Olathe North High School in Kansas, where he played wide receiver and defensive back.
Simmons was redshirted during his first year at Clemson in 2016. He then played 13 games at safety as a freshman before converting to linebacker for his sophomore and junior seasons.
Simmons had a breakout campaign during his junior year, as he racked up 104 tackles (16.5 for a loss), eight sacks and three interceptions. He helped Clemson post a 3-0 record in ACC Championship games and was part of the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship team.
49ers collect Kinlaw
San Francisco drafted South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 14th overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night.
The Niners traded the 13th overall pick they acquired from Indianapolis last month for star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to move down one spot and take Buckner’s replacement.
Kinlaw (a physical mismatch at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds) is viewed as the best interior pass rushing prospect in this year's draft, even though he only had 11.5 sacks his final two years as a Gamecock. But he had 39 QB pressures this season, according to SportsInfo Solutions, despite playing out of position at nose tackle for more than one-third of his snaps.
Atlanta takes Terrell
The Falcons, desperate to upgrade the defense, helped matters by grabbing Atlanta native and cornerback A.J. Terrell (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) of Clemson at No. 16. As a senior, Terrell earned first-team All-ACC honors, recording 39 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.
Terrell has exceptional speed – he clocked a 4.37 40-yard dash at Clemson's pro day.
He had six career interceptions as a Tiger, including a memorable 44-yard pick-six against Tua Tagovailoa and then No. 1 Alabama in the national championship in 2019.
