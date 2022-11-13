CLEMSON WOMEN: Tigers take 3rd in a row

CLEMSON – Amari Robinson and Ale’Jah Douglas combined for 33 of Clemson’s 61 points to lead Clemson to a 3-0 start, downing Richmond 61-40 on Sunday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss is the Spiders’ first of the season, while the Tigers move to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.
Clemson finished with 36 points in the paint and 28 bench points on the afternoon. Robinson led the Tigers with 18 points, including a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line, followed by Douglas’s 15 on 7-8 shooting. MaKayla Elmore, Hannah Hank and Daisha Bradford each pulled down eight rebounds, while Elmore added two blocks and three steals.
Richmond maintained a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers quickly responded and dominated the remaining three quarters to cruise to a victory. Behind a 22-9 second quarter led by eight points from Robinson, Clemson took a 29-22 lead into the half.
Brie Perpignan tallied four points coming out of halftime, while Elmore grabbed four of her eight total rebounds in the third quarter. Clemson maintained a 41-28 lead after denying the Spiders from making a basket in the final 5:53 minutes of the third. In the fourth, Douglas hit a three-pointer in the first 20 seconds of play, and Robinson made a layup to push the lead to 18. Clemson posted 20 points in the final frame to cap Sunday’s action, 61-40.
Up next
Clemson returns to Littlejohn on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. to square off against South Carolina in the Palmetto Series presented by the S.C. Education Lottery.