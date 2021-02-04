CLEMSON WOMEN: Tigers come up short vs. Yellow Jackets

The Tigers entered the second quarter leading 21-15, and Elliott knocked down a couple of jumpers early in the period. The Yellow Jackets trailed by eight with 8:33 left in the first half but went on to lead by as many as six in the second quarter. Spray poured in a trey in the final minute of the half, but Georgia Tech took a 36-31 lead into the break.

A 9-0 Georgia Tech run began the second half, with a three-ball by Spray ending it. The 3-pointer, which came at the 7:50 mark of the third quarter, sparked a commanding 19-4 surge by the Tigers. The Clemson run culminated in a 3-point play by Washington giving her squad a one-point lead with 1:45 remaining in the third period.

The fourth quarter started with the Tigers ahead 52-49, and a 3-point play by Amari Robinson with 5:56 on the game clock gave Clemson a 60-58 edge. After Georgia Tech tied the score 60-60, the Tigers rattled off 9-0 run. However, after falling down 69-60 with just under three minutes remaining, the Yellow Jackets closed the game out on an 11-0 run and won 71-69.

The Tigers will return home for their next contest on Sunday, Feb. 7, when Clemson will host Boston College (5-7, 1-7) at Littlejohn Coliseum. The action in Clemson, S.C., will get underway at 2 p.m. and air on ACC Network Extra.

